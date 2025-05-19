New Music this Week-May 19, 2025

1 Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, is out now.

Spanning 37 tracks, I’m The Problem combines Wallen’s country, cross and dirt-rock influences, and features collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY.

Having spent nearly a year writing and refining the tracklist from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome, the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he’s been and where he’s headed, and not shying away from the past.

Take a listen here.