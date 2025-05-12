New Music this Week-May 12, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Lauren Alaina
Lauren Alaina today releases new song “All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew).” Pop-tinged production propels this smirking song that was written by Alaina alongside Ben Johnson, Whitney Phillips and Jimmy Gutch, and produced by hitmaker Joey Moi with co-production by Jacob Durrett. Both introspective and wildly fun, the song features the clever lyrical turn: I ain’t saying that you’re right about me / I’m just sayin’ all my exes would agree.
Take a listen here.
2Counting Crows
Grammy-nominated rock band Counting Crows releases their long-awaited new album, Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, available everywhere now via BMG. Marking their first full-length studio release since 2021’s critically acclaimed Butter Miracle: Suite One, the album builds upon its predecessor’s narrative thread with nine emotionally resonant tracks that reflect frontman Adam Duritz’s deeply personal songwriting and the band’s signature blend of rock, folk, and alternative. The band kicks off their tour at The Pinnacle in June.
Take a listen here.
3Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley’s newest offering “Standing in the Sun” burns with the simple, life-giving power of true love. Written by Kyle Sturrock, the track opens with a sparse guitar while Bentley’s signature gravel grounds the lyrics building into a full blown effort laced with emotion and gratitude. Bentley recently captured a single video take of the track just as the sun rose over his farm just outside of Nashville.
Take a listen here.
4Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett releases new music. On the slow-grooving summertime strut “Small Town Girls” featuring tourmate Tucker Wetmore, the plucky roots-R&B sway of “I’m That Guy,” and the thumping beats of the steel-and-synth disco daydream, “Dance With You,” Thomas Rhett continues to practice mood-boosting sonic abandon, giving passion a new soundtrack.
Take a listen here.
5Morgan Wallen
With one week remaining until the release of his full-length, fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, Morgan Wallen is offering fans one final taste of the upcoming project with the release of the highly anticipated song dedicated to his son, “Superman.”
Take a listen here.
6Thelma & James
Rising duo, Thelma & James today release the dusky new song “Chainsmokin Memories.” It’s the third-ever from the pair who’ve racked up a million listeners each month across platforms just five months since their first release.
“Going into our third song release we wanted to switch up the energy a little bit. Bring the tempo up (just a little) but keep it honest and still sound like us,” shares Thelma & James. “We were writing a completely different song when someone described a feeling of remembering an ex like ‘chain smoking memories’ – one after the other, snapshot after snapshot of that relationship. We wrote it about knowing it’s not healthy to go back down memory lane with that person, but you can’t help it… just like an addiction.
Take a listen here.
7Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire delivered a show-stopping performance with the debut of her powerful new single, “Trailblazer,” joined by the ACM’s most award-winning artist Miranda Lambert and 2025 ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Lainey Wilson at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. The song is a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations.
Take a listen here.
8Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton drops his new album For Recreational Use Only — a 12-track dose of country grit, charm, and heart is out now.
“I can’t believe it’s been four years since we released an album, and I’m excited to get the whole record out there,” said Shelton. “I’ve always been someone who wants to collect great songs but sometimes the hardest thing to do is to find something that hasn’t been said or written before or a melody that we haven’t heard. I’m always on the search for that. I look back over the years, and I’m just proud because some of those songs don’t sound like anything else. And I think we did it again with this album.”
Take a listen here.
