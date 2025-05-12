New Music this Week-May 12, 2025

6 Thelma & James

Rising duo, Thelma & James today release the dusky new song “Chainsmokin Memories.” It’s the third-ever from the pair who’ve racked up a million listeners each month across platforms just five months since their first release.

“Going into our third song release we wanted to switch up the energy a little bit. Bring the tempo up (just a little) but keep it honest and still sound like us,” shares Thelma & James. “We were writing a completely different song when someone described a feeling of remembering an ex like ‘chain smoking memories’ – one after the other, snapshot after snapshot of that relationship. We wrote it about knowing it’s not healthy to go back down memory lane with that person, but you can’t help it… just like an addiction.

Take a listen here.