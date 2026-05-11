New Music this Week- May 11, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
8Trever M. Keith
“I picked up a guitar and almost instinctively played the riff like it was a song I already knew,” says artist Trever M. Keith of the beginnings of his newest single, “Only Time.” “It just flowed from there.” What came out is a quiet, unflinching look at a life worn down by struggle—years of bad luck and mistimed chances.
Take a listen here.
7Conner Smith
Chart-topping singer/songwriter CONNER SMITH captures the magic of effortless attraction with new single “Easy On The Eyes.”
“This song feels like the scene in a rom-com where the girl has her hand out the window in the passenger seat, doing the wave and soaking up the moment,” shared Smith. “I wrote it with Hunter Phelps and Daniel Ross back in 2022 when I was on tour with Thomas Rhett and it’s been a favorite ever since. After telling a lot of stories, it felt like time to have a little fun.”
Take a listen here.
6CJ Solar and The Old Souls
CJ Solar and The Old Souls, Nashville singer-songwriter CJ Solar’s exciting new artistic endeavor, releases “Dizzy,” the second single from the forthcoming album, Black Label Blues. Blending his Louisiana lineage with the electricity of a Southern dive bar, “Dizzy” is a fast-paced, gritty rocker that hits like a shot of whiskey.
Take a listen here.
5Don Williams
Unearthed from long-shelved sessions, “How Can I Miss What I Never Had” arrives today as the latest release from Don Williams’ forthcoming collection EPILOGUE: The Cellar Tapes, out May 29 via Craft Recordings.
Take a listen here.
4Dee White
Rising artist Dee White today releases his new single “Green River Rye” worldwide across all digital streaming platforms, marking its global debut.
White reveals: “I first discovered Green River Rye whiskey during a hunting trip to Kentucky. The bottle instantly caught my eye – it was the same one I remembered from an antique lithograph that hung in my childhood home. At the time, my girlfriend had just left me, and the chorus melody had already popped into my head. Later that night, I was hanging out with my buddies Jimmy and Brian, and we finalized the music and lyrics. The very next evening, we went into the studio and recorded it as an acoustic trio in Nashville.”
Take a listen here.
3Larry Fleet
Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Larry Fleet debuts a new acoustic performance video for his song “Baseball On The Radio.” Filmed at Welcome to 1979 Studio, where Fleet recorded his acclaimed new album, Another Year Older.
Take a listen here.
2Myles Erlick
Erlick just released “Past Life.” It’s a polished, high-voltage country-rock track that captures the kind of instant chemistry that’s impossible to ignore.
Take a listen here.
1Kenny Chesney
If Kenny Chesney waits two years to drop new music, you know he’s on the hunt for something specific with “Carry On.”
“Sometimes you lock in, thinking a song is supposed to be one place,” Chesney offers, “and you miss where it might fit better. But the more I looked, the more I kept coming back to ‘Carry On,’ because even more stripped down and acoustic, you couldn’t miss what that chorus was saying. Like ‘American Kids’ or ‘Get Along,’ this is one of those songs that no matter what’s happening in your life, it lifts you up higher and tells you to get out there and really live.”
Take a listen here.
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