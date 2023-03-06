New Music this Week- March 6, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Herrington

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Kevin Daniel

photo from Kevin Daniel

“Happy For A While” wrestles with the sacrifices and uncertainties of devoting a life to music. The song’s personal lyric might justifiably be called confessional. But it’s no mopey plea for sympathy, much less pity. As Daniel observes, “Loneliness is an inherent part of being on the road and being an artist in general. You’re in your head a lot.”

Take a listen here. 

2Nat Myers

photo by Jim Herrington

Nat Myers announced his debut album Yellow Peril yesterday, a blistering collection of back-porch blues. Jason Momoa shared the title track yesterday stating,”steeped in history, in poetry, in old 78s, but nevertheless sounds current, capturing its creator’s idiosyncrasies as well as the country’s contradictions.”

Take a listen here. 

3The National Parks

photo from The National Parks

The National Parks just released its fifth full-length album, 8th Wonder, and it’s out now. Along with Megan Parks on violin, Sydney Macfarlane on vocals and keys, and Cam Brannelly on drums, The National Parks want listeners to feel the rush of running and jumping into a lake at full speed; the feeling of the clouds parting and bathing in the warm sun; or being met with a gust of cool, morning air upon stepping outside. You can seen them perform at Basement East on October 5th.

Take a listen here. 

4McBride & The Ride

photo from McBride & The Ride
90’s favorite country trio, McBride & The Ride, is continuing their wildly successful comeback with the release of “Along Comes A Girl” on March 3. Driving guitars, heartfelt lyrics, and infectious three-part harmonies abound on this sentimental track.
The song takes listeners on a sweet journey into the blessing of having daughters through all stages of life. Between the three original members, Terry McBride, Billy Thomas, and Ray Herndon, each proudly sports the title of either dad, stepdad, or grandad, to daughters and granddaughters.
Take a listen here. 

5Miya Folick

photo by Jonny Marlow
Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick unveils a new song today, “Mommy.”
“Mommy is maybe the most intimate song on my record,” Folick says. “It’s about heritage, memory and family. I think there’s an ache in the song that exposes the gap between my limited understanding of my parents and the full richness of their lives. The first time I played this song live was at The Echo in Los Angeles, and my mom showed up—not joking—with a jar of honey for me, to soothe my throat (you’ll understand this anecdote when you listen to the song).”  Folick will be perform at The Ryman on April 10.
Take a listen here. 

6Drayton Farley

photo by Hayley Gjertsen

Artist to watch Drayton Farley’s anticipated new album, Twenty on Highis out today via Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers.

Reflecting on the record, Farley shares, “My new album, Twenty on High will serve as my breakout record and I believe these ten new songs to be my absolute best work yet. This album will be my first ever full band release. The goal was to keep the songs honest and true and their stories at the forefront. To have the music serve the song but still make a record that would stand the test of time. I believe that’s exactly what we’ve done here and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Take a listen here. 

7The Pretty Wild

photo courtesy of The Pretty Wild

Sister duo The Pretty Wild is getting fired up with their latest visual, releasing the music video for their song “Bettin’ On Us” everywhere today (3/2). The rocking clip highlights sisters Jill and Julia’s fun-loving personalities and offers viewers further introduction to The Pretty Wild’s brand of y’allternative Country music.

Take a listen here. 

8Jimmie Allen

photo courtesy of Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen’s soulful rendition of “Miss You” by The Rolling Stones, was released last week.
Lacing blues, soul and rock and roll together with a strong, driving, funky backbeat, the song is the fourth hit by The Rolling Stones to be released off of the star-studded tribute to the legendary rock band in honor of their 60th anniversary.
Take a listen here. 

9Sam Williams

photo courtesy of Sam Williams

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams unveils a beautiful and vulnerable new track “Lost Its Allure.” The track details Williams’ thoughts of finding his own identity while grappling with self-doubt and feeling jaded in pursuit of his dreams. It is a meditation on the search for closure after a tragic loss, while also trying to find a place in this world. 

Take a listen here. 

10Jayne Denham-Colt Ford

Colt Ford

Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham releases her new single “Moonshine,” featuring American singer, rapper, and songwriter Colt Ford. As one of Australia’s most admired and sought-after country western rock performers, Jayne brings listeners a storytelling anthem that takes you on a journey of love, loss, fight, and glory. Australia’s leading country artist Jayne Denham releases “Moonshine” as her new album’s title track and debut single.

Take a listen here. 

 

