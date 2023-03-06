New Music this Week- March 6, 2023

4 McBride & The Ride

90’s favorite country trio, McBride & The Ride, is continuing their wildly successful comeback with the release of “Along Comes A Girl” on March 3. Driving guitars, heartfelt lyrics, and infectious three-part harmonies abound on this sentimental track.

The song takes listeners on a sweet journey into the blessing of having daughters through all stages of life. Between the three original members, Terry McBride, Billy Thomas, and Ray Herndon, each proudly sports the title of either dad, stepdad, or grandad, to daughters and granddaughters.