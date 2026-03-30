New Music this Week- March 30, 2026

2 Luke Bryan

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has released a brand-new song today, “Country and She Knows It.”

“As I gear up for touring season and summer I really wanted to focus on releasing a song that felt fun and energetic and the moment the writers sent this one I knew it was it. I have always tried to have the mindset to wake up and approach every day as a good day so being able to share that way of life through my music is something I am honestly grateful for. Can’t wait to look out and see the crowds out of their seat and bonus if a little dancing is going on” says Luke.

Take a listen here.