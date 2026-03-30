New Music this Week- March 30, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1NEEDTOBREATHE
GRAMMY-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE releases their tenth studio album, The Long Surrender.
“In the beginning I didn’t even think I was writing for a record—I was just writing in a therapeutic way, trying to get my head around what I wanted my life to look like going forward,” Rinehart points out. “There’s always been a guardedness as far as how personal I get in the songs, or how overtly I express certain things, but this time I was writing everything down as I was going through it. It felt like the songs were coming from a different place, and where we ended up almost feels like a whole new band.”
Take a listen here.
2Luke Bryan
Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has released a brand-new song today, “Country and She Knows It.”
“As I gear up for touring season and summer I really wanted to focus on releasing a song that felt fun and energetic and the moment the writers sent this one I knew it was it. I have always tried to have the mindset to wake up and approach every day as a good day so being able to share that way of life through my music is something I am honestly grateful for. Can’t wait to look out and see the crowds out of their seat and bonus if a little dancing is going on” says Luke.
Take a listen here.
3Ashley Cooke
Country hitmaker Ashley Cooke launches her next era with an all-new song called “xs” — a clear-eyed, no-regrets breakup anthem spotlighting the depth and resonance of her infinitely relatable songwriting.
Take a listen here.
4Braxton Keith
Keith brings the 90’s alive with his release of the richly textured romp “Little Bit by Little Bit,” from his debut album to be released on May 15th.
Take a listen here.
5Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett brings his signature sound to one of music’s most legendary songs, unveiling a fresh take on “Georgia On My Mind” as part of ESPN’s official campaign for the 2026 Masters Tournament. Thomas Rhett lends his unmistakable vocal and modern country soul to the beloved classic that has become synonymous with the road to Augusta National Golf Club.
Take a listen here.
6Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny is released a new song “Speed of Light.” Written by Mitchell, Teddy Swims, Jesse Hampton, and Dallas Wilson, the song is the title of his 2026 headline tour.
“I wrote ‘Speed of Light’ with some of my best friends, including one of my favorite artists and close friends—Teddy Swims. We started the session talking about euphoric songs, songs that feel like outer space, and that’s how we ended up on ‘Speed of Light.’ When we finished, Teddy recorded it with his vocals. But the more I listened to it, the more I felt like it was my song—despite how challenging it is to go in and record after Teddy! I didn’t have a super great love song in my catalog that reflects who I am today, so this feels like my song.”
Take a listen here.
7Charlie Puth
Ahead of his WHATEVER’S CLEVER! WORLD TOUR starting next month and stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater in June. Charlie Puth has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever!
“I had to take a closer look at myself to make this record and sing about things I normally wouldn’t sing about,” says Charlie on Whatever’s Clever! “Audiences knew my music more than they knew me because I never really gave them a chance to know me. This is the chance.”
The album features Nashville artist Coco Jones, along with Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, and Philip Bailey.
Take a listen here.
8The 502s
The 502s, affectionately dubbed “the happiest band on Earth,” release the official music video for infectious song “Your Nonsense Makes Sense.” Featured on their fourth studio album Easy Street, the song has had a meteoric rise.
Take a listen here.
9Franni Cash
Performer, vocalist, and songwriter Franni Cash is reveling in freedom from her past with a new single “Raised by Wolves.” Co-written by Franni, Andy Cherry, Micah Nichols, Austin Cain, and David Leonard the song blends pop, rock, and groove elements.
Franni is currently on the “King of Hearts” arena tour with Brandon Lake through May 2nd.
Take a listen here.
10Breland
Multiplatinum country artist BRELAND released his long-awaited new single, “In My Truck,” which can be streamed HERE via Atlantic Records. The 50 Cent “In Da Club” sampled track marks Breland’s first solo single since the release of “Icing” in 2024.
Take a listen here.
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