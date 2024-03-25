New Music this Week-March 25, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Robby Klein

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Wyatt Flores

photo by McKenzie Whitman

Wyatt Flores announced his next project, Half Lifewith the release of “Wish I Could Stay.” The track follows his latest single, “Milwaukee,” tempers shaky slide guitar with bright piano, and an off-kilter guitar solo wails above the beat.

Take a listen here. 

2George Birge

photo by RichMGMT
Texas native and rising star George Birge longs for the perfection of days gone by in the new track “It Ain’t Austin,” a wistful Country ballad recalling a moment of pure romantic bliss.
Co-written by Birge with Paul DiGiovanni and Joe Clemmons, “It Ain’t Austin” arrives as a smooth, swaying narrative with a classic theme and modern-timeless sound, proving moving on is sometimes easier said than done.
Take a listen here. 

3T Bone Burnett

photo by Dan Winters

Grammy-and Oscar-winner T Bone Burnett unveils a new song, “Sometimes I Wonder,” with Weyes Blood. The single is from his first solo album in nearly 20 years, The Other Side, due April 19 on Verve Forecast. See Burnett at the Franklin Theatre on May 3.

Take a listen here. 

4Abby Anderson

photo by Jess Severn(deadhappy)

“Gregarious, charming singer-songwriter (Billboard)” Abby Anderson releases her anthemic, hopeful new song “Bright Side of Blue” today. Written by Abby Anderson, Bonnie Dymond and Clara Calaway and produced by Bonnie Dymond, the song chronicles Abby’s journey overcoming past struggles and growing into a place of confidence and power.

Take a listen here. 

5Brothers Osborne

photo from Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne released their Break Mine EP via EMI Records Nashville. The new four-song EP includes two new tracks, “Break Mine” and “Get To Movin’ Again,” and two songs on their GRAMMY-nominated 2023 self-titled album. Said TJ Osborne about the new EP, “This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster. We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now. We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight. We can’t wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring.”

Take a listen here. 

6Megan Moroney

photo by Cece Dawson

Megan Moroney returns with her new song “28th of June” — a quietly gut-punching piano ballad that marks one of her most vulnerable offerings yet.

Take a listen here. 

7Anne Wilson

photo by Robby Klein

Anne Wilson gives fans another look at her forthcoming album, REBEL, with the highly-anticipated duet “Country Gold” (with Jordan Davis) out now.

Take a listen here. 

 

