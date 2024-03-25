New Music this Week-March 25, 2024

2 George Birge

Texas native and rising star George Birge longs for the perfection of days gone by in the new track “It Ain’t Austin,” a wistful Country ballad recalling a moment of pure romantic bliss.

Co-written by Birge with Paul DiGiovanni and Joe Clemmons, “It Ain’t Austin” arrives as a smooth, swaying narrative with a classic theme and modern-timeless sound, proving moving on is sometimes easier said than done.