New Music this Week- March 24, 2025

1 Morgan Wallen

On the heels of announcing the May 16 release date for his upcoming album, I’m The Problem, Morgan Wallen is offering fans two new songs off the project, “Just In Case” and “I’m A Little Crazy;” the latter of which is the 37-song tracklist’s closing number.

While “I’m A Little Crazy” is a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside, “Just In Case” offers a side that’s equal parts self-assured and vulnerable, as Wallen balances moving on from a past love, while never fully letting go. Each song encapsulates what this next chapter will usher in for Wallen as he digs deeper; providing a glimpse into his life that feels more intimate, more grounded, and closer to his core.

Take a listen to “I’m A Little Crazy” here and “Just In Case” here.