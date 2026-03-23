New Music this Week- March 23, 2026

6. Wyatt Flores

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores shares his highly anticipated new song, “Runnin’ On E,” out now via MCA/Island Records. The track is the first brand new release from Flores this year, with more music to come soon.

Of the track, Flores shares, “‘Runnin’ On E’ is a part of the story of my last two years, being old enough to know better, too young to care. As my world back home changes, I’ve been working through my own story of not settling down yet. Like a lot of themes coming on my album, this touches on my feelings of not being deserving and trying to hide that I struggle with self-worth. I’m excited to start this new chapter with a new sound that I took over a year to find. I’ve never been more proud of the direction I’ve gone with the fellas.”

Take a listen here.