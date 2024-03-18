New Music this Week – March 18, 2024

Donna Vissman
photo by Madison Thorn

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Wood Box Heroes

photo from Wood Box Heroes

Wood Box Heroes, the bluegrass supergroup known for their electrifying blend of folk, rock and bluegrass, announced the release of their latest single, “Cannonball.” Written in collaboration with Grammy-winning musicians Barry Bales and Chris Stapleton.

Take a listen here. 

2Ian Munsick

photo by Christopher Douglas

Munsick prepares to release five new tracks with White Buffalo: Introduce You To God, a deluxe version of the celebrated collection due April 5, he released “Yippie-I-A,” out now.

“Cowboy ballads have always had a way of transporting me back to the sagebrush prairies of home. It’s high time I made one for myself,” declares Munsick. “In every one of them, you can hear the distant cry of the lone wanderer. But why does he cry? That’s exactly what inspired ‘Yippie-I-A’. I hope it breaks your heart like only the magic of music can.”

Take a listen here. 

3Barbara Mandrell

photo from Barbara Mandrell

As Women’s History Month unfolds, the digital release of Barbara Mandrell’s Precious Memories: 20 Hymns & Gospel Classics offers a timely celebration of her enduring legacy as a female icon in the music world.

Take a listen here. 

4Ernest with Jelly Roll

photo by Delaney Royer

ERNEST today unveiled plans for his highly-anticipated sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. Produced by Joey Moi and available April 12, the 26-track project brings to life the musical vision of one the modern era’s most impactful country hitmakers and pays homage in name, and sonically, to ERNEST’s hometown city. The first song “I Went to College/I Went to Jail” is out now featuring Jelly Roll.

Take a listen here. 

5Alison Brown with Steve Martin

photo by Madison Thorn

On the heels of their national bluegrass chart-topping and Emmy-Award winning instrumental collaboration “Foggy Morning Breaking,” banjoists Alison Brown and Steve Martin return with “Bluegrass Radio.”

Take a listen here. 

6Glen Campbell with Mazzy Star

photo by Kii Arens

Big Machine Records and Surfdog Records today release the fourth advanced track from the GLEN CAMPBELL DUETS – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions project (arriving April 19). Hope Sandoval, lead singer of the legendary Alt Rock band Mazzy Star, lends her voice to “The Long Walk Home” to create a unique take on the poignant song written by Campbell and Julian Raymond about his journey with Alzheimer’s and reconciliation with his mortality.

Take a listen here. 

7Kacey Musgraves

photo by Kelly Christine Sutton

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter produced Deeper Well with long time collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, and the project was primarily recorded in New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios. Musgraves announced the new album in early February with the release of the song and video for the title track “Deeper Well.” In support of the album a tour was announced stopping at Bridgestone on December 7.

Take a listen here. 

8Hailey Whitters with Ben Rector

photo from Ben Rector
Nashville-based artists Hailey Whitters and Ben Rector released new single“Color Up My World,” a banjo-pickin’, toe-tappin’ duet that the duo collaborated on to sing together on Dan + Shay’s Heartbreak On The Map Tour, which will stop at Bridgestone Arena this week.
About the song, Whitters says: “The minute I heard this song I was instantly sold. It just makes me feel good. Ben is insanely talented and I was honored he asked me to be a part of it. Every time we sing it, it makes me smile and it’s been fun watching the audience respond in a similar way on tour.”
Take a listen here. 

 

