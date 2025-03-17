New Music this Week- March 17, 2025

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Lost Saints
Ramping up their quest to put three-part harmony back in modern country, emerging trio and Two Hats Music Group artists, Lost Saints share a better-late-than-never tribute to true soulmates in the new single, “The One,” out now.
Take a listen here.
2Aly Venable
Texas-based singer, songwriter, and masterful guitarist Ally Venable is thrilled to share “Money & Power,” the title track from her forthcoming album, set to release on April 18 via Ruf Records. The Money & Power tour will stop in Nashville at 3rd & Lindsley in April.
Take a listen here.
3Dallas Smith Alexandra Kay
Dallas Smith releases “How Do You Miss Me (feat. Alexandra Kay).”
“Alexandra is someone who’s been on my radar for some time now,” shares Smith. “Her infectious energy and distinct vocal give a new life to the song that I think fans will really enjoy.”
Take a listen here.
4Warren Zeiders
Zeiders released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal via Warner Records. Known for his unapologetically raw storytelling and anthems that navigate love and loss, Zeiders’ album is an intimate exploration of personal transformation, heartbreak, and an unconditional fervor for love. Zeides will perform at The Pinnacle on March 27th.
Take a listen here.
5Blake Shelton
After nearly four years since his last studio album, Blake Shelton is back with For Recreational Use Only, his highly anticipated debut for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville to release in May.The song “Let Him In Anyway,” available today, offers another powerful preview of the album. The emotionally gripping ballad tells the story of a man hoping for divine forgiveness for a lost friend who was just shy of redemption.
Take a listen here.
6Rascal Flatts -Kelly Clarkson
Country music icons Rascal Flatts release the second collaboration from their highly-anticipated album LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS, “I’m Movin’ On” with Kelly Clarkson. The track marks a poignant reunion of the longtime friends, who take the ACM Song of the Year-winning tune, penned by Phillip White and D. Vincent Williams, to infectiously emotive, genre-bending heights.
Take a listen here.
