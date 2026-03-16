New Music this Week- March 16, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
10Timothy Wayne
Rising country artist Timothy Wayne releases his eighth single, “Guarandamntee Ya,” available now.
“Guarandamntee Ya” holds a special place in Wayne’s story as the first song he ever recorded. The studio session was originally a high school graduation gift from his uncle, a simple gesture to celebrate an important milestone.
Currently completing the final semester of his senior year at LSU, Wayne has balanced college life with a rapidly expanding music career and a growing fan base. His performances have reached audiences across the country through appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, MLB’s Speedway Classic, and the iconic Field of Dreams movie site, as well as national television appearances, including The Will Cain Show.
Take a listen here.
9Keith Burns
Keith Burns, founding member of the platinum selling, Grammy-nominated, award-winning (Academy of Country Music/American Music Awards) trio Trick Pony, celebrates the release of his new single, “They Don’t Live Here.”
Take a listen here.
8Owen Riegling
Fast-rising country artist and award-winning singer and songwriter Owen Riegling releases the title track from his highly anticipated album. “In The Feeling” arrives alongside an official visualizer.
“The reason I fell in love with music in the first place all comes down to the feeling a song can give you… nostalgia, longing, love and coming of age is what I feel when I sing ‘In The Feeling’,” Riegling shares. “The fact that it evokes those emotions is what keeps me coming back to it. Now home is more of a feeling to me than it is a place that I go to.”
Take a listen here.
7Jo Dee Messina
Chart-topping, 2x Grammy-nominated country music icon Jo Dee Messina, known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog — including nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs, as well as awards and nominations from Billboard, ACM’s, CMA’s, and AMA’s is thrilled to announce that Bridges, her first new album in over 10 years, will be released this summer. The first single from the new album, “Some Bridges.”
Take a listen here.
6Tucker Wetmore
Tucker Wetmore continues his red-hot run with the release of his breezy new track “Sunburn,” available now. Built on a sun-soaked groove, the song captures the spark of a beachside romance that burns bright and fast. Written by Ryan Hurd, Jaxson Free and Daniel Ross and produced by Chris LaCorte, “Sunburn” finds Wetmore leaning into his laid-back charm, blending vivid storytelling with an easy melody that feels tailor-made as summer approaches.
Take a listen here.
5Jacob and the Dazey Chain
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jacob & the Dazey Chain, the project of Jacob Reese Thornton, releases their new single “Better Off Lonely,” available now on all major streaming platforms.
Jacob says, “I wanted this EP to be guitar-driven. I tend to write pop melodies, but they need to be played with big guitars and drums to feel authentic. Choosing this song as the lead single was deliberate. It represents the Dazey Chain sound I have been reaching for — melodic but heavy. At the time, I was listening to a lot of Bob Dylan and Lord Huron, and lyrically, ‘Better Off Lonely’ draws from that kind of storytelling. A collision between two people who are aligned only in ways that don’t matter.”
Take a listen here.
4Vince Gill
Sad is the flavor of Vince Gill on Lonely’s What I Do, the fifth volume in his 50 Years From Home EP series. And he’s happy about that.
Gill addresses this theme of sadness, explaining, “I love the melancholy in music. I always have. Maybe it goes back to the bluegrass days of the murder ballads, those kinds of songs. There’s so much more emotion in songs that have a little more despair. I think they’re as powerful as they are because they tell great stories. They paint great pictures that take you to that place — whether they’re true or not.”
Take a listen here.
3Lainey Wilson
16x ACM, 12x CMA and Grammy Award-winner Lainey Wilson’s new song, “Can’t Sit Still,” is out now.
Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Aslan Freeman and Dallas Wilson, “Can’t Sit Still” is a snapshot of Wilson’s life as an unstoppable global superstar. Filled with restless energy, the track arrives during a period of non-stop activity for Wilson, as she makes her film acting debut in Universal’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him (out now), was recently selected as one of USA Today’s 2026 Women of the Year, and is the subject of a new in-depth documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, set for release April 22 on Netflix.
Take a listen here.
2Carly Pearce-Riley Green
GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce turns up the heat with CMA & ACM award winner Riley Green on their passion-filled new duet “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” out now.
“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” captures a magnetic pair who can’t quite let go. They flirt with the idea of starting over, fully aware a wine-fueled, passionate reconciliation will only lead to more heartbreak.
Take a listen here.
1Luke Combs
Luke Combs’ new song, “I Ain’t No Cowboy,” is out now. Of the song, written by Combs, Cody Johnson and Jake Mears, Combs shares, “We were on tour in Australia with Cody Johnson and had planned to get together while we were there. I had this cowboy idea for a song, and ironically, he’d started writing something really similar that same day. We ended up finding time to write and finished ‘I Ain’t No Cowboy’ with his guitar player Jake Mears, and I even got to play it at one of the shows Down Under. The fans really seemed to love it, so I’m excited they get to hear it a week before the full album comes out.”
Take a listen here.
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