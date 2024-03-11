New Music this Week- March 11, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Charles Wesley Goodwin
Charles Wesley Godwin releases the Live From Echo Mountain EP via Big Loud Records. After recording their breakout album, and Big Loud Records debut, Family Ties at the revered Asheville, N.C. studio, Godwin and his band the Allegheny High returned to Echo Mountain to reimagine eight songs from the album, stripping things down and putting a new spin on each track.
Take a listen here.
2Queeva
QUEEVA has released her latest single, “Be So Lucky.” Written by QUEEVA alongside Luke Gage and Alex Angelo, the new track is out now. Reflecting on the release, QUEEVA shared her inspiration, stating, “This song describes exactly how I felt in my life at a certain point, and I think a lot of people can relate to this song. I am so excited to finally release it!”
Take a listen here.
3JakeKohn
16-year-old Appalachia native and rising talent JakeKohn shares “Dreams,” marking his third-ever single release.
“Dreams” is yet another testament to Kohn’s ability to capture any listeners’ attention with soul-stirring lyricism accompanied by his rich, raspy baritone. On perhaps his most earnest song yet, Kohn embraces a striking vulnerability that sets him apart from other singer-songwriters.
Take a listen here.
4Dillon James
California-born country firebrand Dillon James is a rolling stone with his new track, “My Shadow,” out now. A shoot-it-straight anthem for a maverick marking his own path, Dillon co-penned the song alongside Marty James, Matthew Joseph Geroux, and Frank Romano, with Paul Sikes as producer.
“This song is a testament to the obstacles that I’ve faced in my life,” said James. “For me, it’s about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are.”
Take a listen here.
5Koe Wetzel
Wetzel’s release of “Damn Near Normal” signifies the first new music from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel as POLLSTAR’s “red dirt sensation” gears up to follow the success of 2022’s Hell Paso. The track is accompanied by an official video directed by John Park that finds Koe back in his childhood home reminiscing on the past.
Take a listen here.
6Better Than Ezra
Alt-Rock icons Better Than Ezra announce the forthcoming release of their tenth studio album Super Magick — their first full-length in ten years. To celebrate the album announcement, the New Orleans-bred band are premiering the latest single from Super Magick, an exhilarating anthem called “Live A Little.”
Take a listen here.
7Haven Madison
Haven Madison, American Idol Season 21 finalist and 19 Recordings/BMG rising pop vocalist, performer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, drops her brand-new track, “Monster.”
Take a listen here.
8Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes just released his debut self-titled album. The Yellowstone actor’s album has 13 songs, ten which were co-written by Grimes.
Take a listen here.