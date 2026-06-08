New Music this Week- June 8, 2026

1 Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson’s new single, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” is out now, featuring special guest John Mayer on guitar.

Written during the final leg of the Whirlwind World Tour and recorded at Mayer’s Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles, the track finds Wilson embracing the messy, fast-moving parts of life, and celebrating the person who chooses to love her through it all.

“I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time, and this song is really about finding somebody who’s okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway,” Wilson shares.

Take a listen here.