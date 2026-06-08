New Music this Week- June 8, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
1Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson’s new single, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” is out now, featuring special guest John Mayer on guitar.
Written during the final leg of the Whirlwind World Tour and recorded at Mayer’s Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles, the track finds Wilson embracing the messy, fast-moving parts of life, and celebrating the person who chooses to love her through it all.
“I feel like a tornado with boots on half the time, and this song is really about finding somebody who’s okay with that chaos and chooses to love you through it anyway,” Wilson shares.
Take a listen here.
2CJ Solar and the Old Souls
Nashville singer-songwriter CJ Solar releases “Why You Gotta,” an exciting new artistic endeavor, a summer-ready track built on a bouncy beach-bar groove and effortless attraction.
Take a listen here.
3Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift released a brand-new original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated June 19 theatrical release, Toy Story 5.
The new song was written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff. The single will be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.
Take a listen here.
4Cody Lohden
DeVille Records’ artist-writer Cody Lohden releases the slow-burning new song “Camels In The Console.”
“Stoked to get ‘Camels In The Console’ out to the world,” shares Lohden. “Sort of a new lane for me and reflects some of my outside influences. I get to show off a little bit vocally.”
Take a listen here.
5Wyatt Flores
Wyatt Flores shares his new song, Half The Man,” out now.
Of the new song, Flores shares, “This is the proudest I’ve ever been of a song, especially as a songwriter. I was blessed to be raised by two incredible parents, and I’ve always wanted a song that captures not only how great they are but also the pressures I feel of trying to live up to that high standard they set and how hard it is to be away from them, my family, my friends, and my hometown living this crazy life.”
Take a listen here.
6Red Clay Strays
The Red Clay Strays have released their new album, Grateful, out today via HBYCO Records/RCA Records. A collection of 11 rollicking, soul-searching songs that can spill out of dance halls on Saturday night and fill church steeples on Sunday morning in equal measure, Grateful marks the latest chapter in The Red Clay Strays’ inspiring journey from their hometown of Mobile, AL.
Take a listen here.
7Stephen Wilson Jr.
The Indiana-born, Nashville-based rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. released “Preacher’s Kid,” the highly anticipated follow-up to his latest single “Gary” which is currently in the Top 40 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart.
About the song, Stephen Wilson Jr. explains: “Preacher’s kid (pk): based on a true story(s). i saw the light that was the underbelly of a catfish & it can be as compelling fodder for storytelling as any other abstract inspirer. Broken and conflicted like us all, a small town can be a world. Another world within a world, when the world was once much smaller. While being adamantly instructed to avoid the worldly, I attended a class in church that taught you how to speak in tongues & that swearing is a sin. i witnessed exorcisms before lunch & a crying youth pastor preaching an impending Armageddon stole my girlfriend in high school.”
Take a listen here.
8Myles Morgan
Trading forever for an unforgettable moment, fast-rising Country artist Myles Morgan is making the most of a last-call whiskey-fueled decision in his brand-new song, “Wrong Kind of History.”
“‘Wrong Kind of History’ is about one of those relationships you know isn’t built to last, but you go for it anyway,” shares Morgan. “There’s no regret in it – it’s just about living in the moment and owning the memory for what it was.”
Take a listen here.
9Keb Mo
More than 50 years into a career marked by five GRAMMY wins, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award, performances everywhere from Carnegie Hall to The White House, and songs recorded by everyone from B.B. King to BTS, Keb’ Mo’ returns with his most stripped-down and intimate album to date. On The Breakdown, out August 21. Ahead of the album, Keb Mo, releases the first single, “Fussin’ and Fighting.”
Take a listen here.
10Waka Flacka Flame-Jake Banfield
Waka Flacka Flame made his CMA Fest debut this year while also releasing a new country song. The song titled “45” is a duet with Country Night member, Jake Banfield.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter