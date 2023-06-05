New Music this Week-June, 5, 2023

2 Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Country trailblazers and Texas legends Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen tribute the only life they know in “We Ain’t The Only Ones” – celebrating the musician’s life with first track off their upcoming Hold My Beer Vol. 3.

Co-written by Rogers, Bowen and Rhett Akins, “We Ain’t The Only Ones” delivers a sauntering tip of the hat to the hard-touring, hard-living world of musicians everywhere – and especially those in perpetual orbit around Austin, Texas.

