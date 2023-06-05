New Music this Week-June, 5, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Tanya Tucker
2Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen
Country trailblazers and Texas legends Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen tribute the only life they know in “We Ain’t The Only Ones” – celebrating the musician’s life with first track off their upcoming Hold My Beer Vol. 3.
Co-written by Rogers, Bowen and Rhett Akins, “We Ain’t The Only Ones” delivers a sauntering tip of the hat to the hard-touring, hard-living world of musicians everywhere – and especially those in perpetual orbit around Austin, Texas.
Take a listen here.
3Ashley McBride
McBride just released “Learned to Lie” and in speaking about the song she said, “‘Learned to Lie’ was a hard one; I wrote it with Sean McConnell and Nicolette Hayford,” McBryde reflects. “After it was written, I called my mom to let her know that I had told a little bit more of our story as a family. I said, ‘It’s going to be hard to hear, but none of it is untrue.’”
Take a listen here.
4Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes released a new track, “Playin’ On The Tracks.” Written by Brent Cobb and Luke Grimes, the song is produced by Dave Cobb. “This song was my first co-write with the very talented Bent Cobb and I realized pretty quickly that he was going to be a big part of my musical journey,” said Grimes. “With ‘Playin’ On The Tracks,’ it started with a mood. We were trying to capture the outlaw spirit of a sort of rambler. Once we got going it sort of fell out. I love the shoot from the hip attitude of this song.”
Take a listen here.
5Warren Zeiders
Quickly risen from a college athlete to one of Nashville’s newest headliners at just 24 years old, and on August 25, he’ll release his debut LP Pretty Little Poison via Warner Records. Comprised of 14 tracks, four of which were produced by Bart Butler & Ryan Gore and the other 10 produced by Ross Copperman. Album track “Tell Me Like It Is” is available now.
Take a listen here.
6Molly Tuttle
“Next Rodeo,” the latest song from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, is debuting today. The track is the second unveiled from Tuttle’s new album, City of Gold, which will be released July 21.
Take a listen here.
7Laura Bryna
Laura Bryna is bringing a candy confection to Country radio with her latest single, “Jawbreaker,” already impacting at over 15 stations. The addictive track is currently sitting at #54 on the Country Indicator Chart and since its release, “Jawbreaker” is quickly approaching 1 MILLION streams on Spotify, with the accompanying music video garnering over 2 MILLION views on YouTube.
Take a listen here.
8Alex Hall
Alex Hall brings a fresh sound to country music that transcends generational barriers. Today the Monument Records recording artist announced the release of his debut album Side Effect Of The Heart coming Sept. 15, 2023. The news follows the release of title track “Side Effects Of The Heart” earlier this spring. Hall also shared an additional taste of the album with the release of “Women And Horses,” featuring 2023 TONY nominee and 11x GRAMMY nominee Brandy Clark.
Take a listen here.
9Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll’s debut country project, Whitsitt Chapel, is out now.
Take a listen here.