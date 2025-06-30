New Music this Week- June 30, 2025

3 Morgan Wallen

Amazon Music announced and released the digital track by 19-time Billboard Music Award winner Morgan Wallen, “Graveyard Whistling [Amazon Music Original],” a reimagined version of the 2014 song by English rock band, Nothing But Thieves.

Wallen showcases his vocal versatility and emotional depth, while capturing the track through a country lens. The song trades the original’s alt-rock sound for a more introspective, acoustic-driven atmosphere. While staying true to the heartfelt lyrics, Wallen infuses them with the raw sincerity and soul of modern country storytelling.

Take a listen here.