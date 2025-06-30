New Music this Week- June 30, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
8Zandi Holup
Singer-songwriter Zandi Holup has the kind of voice that instantly cuts to the heart’s deepest corners: enchanting, enigmatic, profoundly world-weary but radiant with raw feeling. Announced today, Holup will release her debut album Wildflower – a revelatory body of work born from embracing her singular eccentricity – on August 1. A window into the larger project, today Holup releases crowd favorite “Mary Jane.”
7Logan Mize
Heartland-steeped, country artist Logan Mize releases Open Road – a six-track EP out now via Big Yellow Dog Music. Equal parts unflinching heart and nostalgic grit, the new music is a reflection that chronicles the people, places and stories that have driven Mize’s journey and inspire the open roads ahead.
6Morgan Wade
Morgan Wade has released her brand-new single “Left Me Behind,” the third offering from her forthcoming album “The Party is Over (recovered),” set for release on August 1st. Building on mounting anticipation for the upcoming project, today’s release draws listeners further into Morgan’s musical journey on the road to her full-length release.
5Diplo & Bailey Zimmerman
Grammy-winning artist and superproducer Diplo joins forces with multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman to release a new song, “Ashes.” The genre-blending track combines Zimmerman’s trademark vocals with Diplo’s boundary-pushing production.
4Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum, has released his self-titled fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, out now. The 14-track album sees McCollum at his most authentic and artistically unhindered. Produced by Frank Lidell and Eric Masse, each track pushed McCollum to create with a depth and at a pace that challenged him to be at his absolute best. See McCollum on tour at FirstBank Amphitheater on July 17th.
3Morgan Wallen
Amazon Music announced and released the digital track by 19-time Billboard Music Award winner Morgan Wallen, “Graveyard Whistling [Amazon Music Original],” a reimagined version of the 2014 song by English rock band, Nothing But Thieves.
Wallen showcases his vocal versatility and emotional depth, while capturing the track through a country lens. The song trades the original’s alt-rock sound for a more introspective, acoustic-driven atmosphere. While staying true to the heartfelt lyrics, Wallen infuses them with the raw sincerity and soul of modern country storytelling.
2Caroline Jones
Country singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and band member of GRAMMY-Award winning Zac Brown Band, Caroline Jones, released her latest track, “Divorce In A Small Town.” The new track recounts the tough moments that accompany a separation, providing a relatable and honest take on heartbreak.
1Gavin Adcock
Country music’s riveting artist Gavin Adcock concludes his major-label debut album cycle in the only way that the buzzworthy singer-songwriter knows how; by announcing the release date for his brand-new album, Own Worst Enemy, set to release August 15th. To coincide with the album announcement, Adcock has released a new song from the forthcoming project, “Last One To Know.”
