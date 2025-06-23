New Music this Week-June 23, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Alexandra Kay
With a fiercely loyal 8.6M-strong following, powerhouse vocalist and heart-first lyricist Alexandra Kay today delivers the sultry new anthem “Feminine Energy” that radiates confidence, allure and full-throttle sensuality. Fusing flirtatious-pop shimmer and bold-country attitude, the track depicts how a fearless love can awaken a woman’s most radiant and powerful self.
Take a listen here.
2William Beckham
With a voice steeped in timeless, honeyed depth and a style rooted in tradition but built for now, William Beckmann makes his major label debut today with WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS via Warner Music Nashville. Showcasing his knack for bringing classic storytelling of the past to the modern stage, this 12-song masterclass in heartbreak, resolve and reckoning is a layered country album dripping with Beckmann’s borderland soul, capturing the sting of lost love and the clarity that follows.
Take a listen here.
3Chris Lane
Chris Lane released his latest album, Shade Tree, out now. Marking his first full project since his 2018 Laps Around The Sun, which included 2X Platinum “Take Back Home Girl” and #1-charted “I Don’t Know About You,” today’s Shade Tree offers new twelve tracks, eight of which are co-written by Lane himself.
Take a listen here.
4Badflower
Platinum-selling rock band Badflower – Josh Katz (vocals/guitar), Joey Morrow (lead guitar), Alex Espiritu (bass), and Anthony Sonetti (drums) – return with their most emotionally raw and introspective project to date: No Place Like Home.
“Home is myself in a memory,” Katz reflects. “Everything now feels foreign. We built our lives on youth and ambition – then one day you wake up 34, post-pandemic, and realize you’re already the ‘something’ you spent years becoming. That shift is what this record sounds like.” See the band at The Pinnacle on August 26th.
Take a listen here.
5Brett Young
Brett Young releases his fourth studio album, ‘2.0,’ via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.The 11-track project builds on Young’s signature Caliville style, pairing smooth West Coast cool with ‘90s-inspired classic country instrumentation.
“‘2.0’ is a reflection of where I’m at right now as a husband, a dad, and someone who’s still learning and growing. These songs get into the highs and lows of love, the weight of heartbreak, and the responsibility and joy that come with family,” shares Young. “It’s not just a follow-up to what I’ve done before. It’s a step forward. I hope people hear pieces of their own story in these songs, the way I see mine in them.”
Take a listen here.
6Megan Moroney
After weeks of drumming up major anticipation, Country phenomenon Megan Moroney fast forwards to “6 Months Later.” With her fiery new song, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter sets the scene for the hottest song of the summer.
Written by Moroney, Ben Williams, David “Messy” Mescon, and Rob Hatch, “6 Months Later” marks one of the MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker’s first new songs since the arrival of her massively acclaimed sophomore album Am I Okay? – a Billboard 200 Top 10 smash whose PLATINUM-certified title track recently hit No. 1 on Country radio, dominating the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart.
Take a listen here.
7Bizz Bigsby
Bizz Bigsby, the multifaceted artist known for blending country, soul, blues, and rock, has released his highly anticipated new single, “Here In This Town.” Written by Bigsby and Phil Hughley, the song is a reflection on the personal journey of resilience, forgiveness, and finding strength in the face of adversity.
Take a listen here.
8Jonas Brothers
Drawing from their earliest musical inspirations, GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers unveil their anthemic new single “No Time To Talk,” out now. Featuring a groovy interpolation of the Bee Gees’ iconic “Stayin’ Alive”—which was a staple on the brothers’ musical soundtrack throughout their childhood thanks to their father—the song is a disco-pop bop for a new generation. “No Time To Talk” was produced by Julian Bunetta [Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”] and Gabe Simon [Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan, Calum Scott], and teases more to come from the Jonas Brothers’ highly anticipated new studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out August 8th. See the Jonas Brothers at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 14th.
Take a listen here
