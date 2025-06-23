New Music this Week-June 23, 2025

4 Badflower

Platinum-selling rock band Badflower – Josh Katz (vocals/guitar), Joey Morrow (lead guitar), Alex Espiritu (bass), and Anthony Sonetti (drums) – return with their most emotionally raw and introspective project to date: No Place Like Home.

“Home is myself in a memory,” Katz reflects. “Everything now feels foreign. We built our lives on youth and ambition – then one day you wake up 34, post-pandemic, and realize you’re already the ‘something’ you spent years becoming. That shift is what this record sounds like.” See the band at The Pinnacle on August 26th.

Take a listen here.