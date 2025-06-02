New Music this Week- June 2, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Tayla Lynn
Tayla Lynn releases new album Singin’ Loretta, a tribute to her grandmother, country music legend Loretta Lynn, is available today! The record blends some of Loretta’s most iconic hits with lesser-known gems, showcasing the stories and spirit that defined her groundbreaking career. Tracks include “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Out of My Head and Back in My Bed,” “Rated ‘X,’” “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “One’s on the Way,” “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” and “She’s Got You,” alongside deeper cuts such as “When a Tingle Becomes a Chill,” “There He Goes,” “I Wanna Be Free,” and “The Titanic.”
Take a listen here.
2Logan Mize
Logan Mize – known for his Heartland storytelling – releases his new track “Matters of the Heart with Cyndi Thomson,” the latest preview from Open Road, his six-track EP due June 27 via Big Yellow Dog Music.
Take a listen here.
3Cody Jinks
Cody Jinks released his new song “Better Than the Bottle” via his label, Late August Records. This is the second track to be released from his forthcoming album, In My Blood, due July 25th.
“Better Than the Bottle” is a reflective, gritty country ballad that captures the journey of a person grappling with their flaws, while clinging onto hope, having given up their main vice. Jinks’ signature raw vocals and stripped-down instrumentation give the song a sense of honesty and humility. Painting the picture of redemption, the song highlights grand victories in small, personal change.
Take a listen here.
4Zandi Holup
Adding to her growing catalog of prolifically honest songs, evocative artist-writer Zandi Holup today releases her third song of the year with “Go Find Less.” The new song follows recent “Mountain Man” and “Dirty Wings” as a preview of what’s to come on her forthcoming project produced by Ryan Hadlock.
“’Go Find Less’ is a song about reclaiming my power — a voice rising from the ashes of vulnerability,” Holup shares. “Much of my writing has long stemmed from a place of victimhood, but this piece marks a rare moment where I step beyond pain to confront the perpetrator, turning my strength inward. In truth, I believe both paths are valid; yet this song stands as a testament to the moment I chose to find my voice not in my suffering, but in my resilience.”
Take a listen here.
5George Birge
Hoping some things never change, Country chart-toppers George Birge and Brantley Gilbert team up to tribute an unpaved paradise in their brand-new collaboration, “Small Forever.”
Take a listen here.
6Lukas Nelson
Singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson’s new song, “Born Runnin’ Outta Time,” is out today. Written by Nelson, Jon Decious and Nate Ferraro, the track finds Nelson searching for balance between his own ambitions and embracing the present moment.
Of the song, Nelson shares, “I’ve always wrestled with that impulse—the ambition versus the ability to appreciate what I have. Nothing you ever get will be good enough and nothing you ever achieve will fill that hole, so you must be able find peace now. Whatever comes is just icing on the cake.”
Take a listen here.
7Grace Potter
Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter releases her long awaited album Medicine, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett via Hollywood Records. Potter will be at Pilgrimage Festival in September.
“I remember being in the studio with T Bone and feeling like this was everything I’d been waiting for. It never occurred to me that the album might not get released, but I’m at peace with the fact that it’s taken this long,” says Potter. “This is an album that truly belongs in its own space, and I’m so happy to finally give it the platform I know it deserves.”
Take a listen here.
8Larry Fleet
Country hitmaker Larry Fleet is back with a brand-new single and even more chances for fans to catch him live. The blues-tinged “Like You Used To” finds Fleet searching for answers on a fading love that once burned with passion.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter