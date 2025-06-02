New Music this Week- June 2, 2025

3 Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks released his new song “Better Than the Bottle” via his label, Late August Records. This is the second track to be released from his forthcoming album, In My Blood, due July 25th.

“Better Than the Bottle” is a reflective, gritty country ballad that captures the journey of a person grappling with their flaws, while clinging onto hope, having given up their main vice. Jinks’ signature raw vocals and stripped-down instrumentation give the song a sense of honesty and humility. Painting the picture of redemption, the song highlights grand victories in small, personal change.

Take a listen here.