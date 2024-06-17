New Music this Week-June 17, 2024

4 Sam Varga

Alternative singer-songwriter, Sam Varga is thrilled to release his new album Shadow Work that is out now. Varga will perform at Cannery Hall on June 22.

Sam says, “It’s all too cliche how analogous the sound of this album is to my last 6 years of life. I had no idea what to do with such seemingly drastic pieces of myself, and how to fit them together into a whole person that I actually liked. Similarly, I’ve been bouncing off the sonic ropes of folk, punk, country, and singer-songwriter for the better part of a decade. All that finally took shape on “Shadow Work”. There it is: folk, punk, country, all present in the same songs. And simultaneously, I’m living in much better harmony with the parts of myself that just a year ago seemed irreconcilable with each other.”

