New Music this Week-June 17, 2024

1Drake White
Country-Soul troubadour Drake White delivers moving new track “Life, Love and War,” sharing the hand-me-down wisdom of a country life – at the very moment it all changes… with parenthood. “My wife and I battled infertility for seven years,” White explains. “When I finally became a father, I was overcome with joy, but I also had fear. Was I enough? Would I be gone too much as a musician? Would I be able to catch his fastball with my left hand? Would I be able to father him as well as my amazing father did for me? So I wrote. I wrote him a letter. I wrote him this song. To all the men out there with their heels in the mud doing the best job they can, happy Father’s Day!”
Take a listen here.
2George Strait
Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait shares another taste of new music from his forthcoming 31st studio record Cowboys And Dreamers with “The Little Things.”
Written by Strait along with Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait, and produced by Strait with Chuck Ainlay and Tony Brown, “The Little Things” finds the Texas native reflecting on the often overlooked moments in a busy, hectic life and finding happiness in the little things whether it is a kiss on the dance floor, homemade ice cream, a phone call with mom or a baby that needs to be rocked to sleep.
Take a listen here.
3Oliver Anthony
Singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony Music’s new song “Cowboys and Sunsets” serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of destigmatizing mental health struggles among men and fostering a culture of openness and support. Released last week at the beginning of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and available today on all digital streaming platforms, the song’s primitive creekside performance video has already remarkably garnered 11 million views.
Take a listen here.
4Sam Varga
Alternative singer-songwriter, Sam Varga is thrilled to release his new album Shadow Work that is out now. Varga will perform at Cannery Hall on June 22.
Sam says, “It’s all too cliche how analogous the sound of this album is to my last 6 years of life. I had no idea what to do with such seemingly drastic pieces of myself, and how to fit them together into a whole person that I actually liked. Similarly, I’ve been bouncing off the sonic ropes of folk, punk, country, and singer-songwriter for the better part of a decade. All that finally took shape on “Shadow Work”. There it is: folk, punk, country, all present in the same songs. And simultaneously, I’m living in much better harmony with the parts of myself that just a year ago seemed irreconcilable with each other.”
Take a listen here.
5Carly Pearce
Wrapping up a whirlwind release week, GRAMMY® Award-winning country star Carly Pearce celebrated her brand new album hummingbird, out now via Big Machine Record, with a mainstage performance at CMA Fest, her third annual Carly’s Closet charity pop-up and album celebration event. Pearce also released the accompanying video for “oklahoma,” the latest in her “through the lens” series.
Take a listen here.
6Luke Combs
Country artist Luke Combs’ new full-length album, Fathers & Sons, is out now.
A collection of 12 poignant tracks, Fathers & Sons was recorded entirely live and features Combs most personal songwriting to date, as he reflects on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children.
Take a listen here.
7Jelly Roll
Multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll today released his new single “I Am Not Okay” off his forthcoming new album, expected later this year. “I Am Not Okay” marks the first official release of new music for the Nashville native singer/songwriter since his record-breaking debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which was released last June (6/2).
Take a listen here.
