New Music this Week- June 16, 2025

The Last Revel

“The boat is off the shore and you can’t see land anymore—we’re in it now,” says The Last Revel banjoist, Ryan Acker, of the band’s current trajectory. “This is a step in our careers that feels like there’s no going back. There’s a level of commitment now that, just a couple of years ago, we didn’t fathom we could take on.” And their upcoming album reflects that sentiment in a surefooted and career defining way. Produced by Trampled by Turtles’ Dave Simonett, the ten-track LP dubbed Gone for Good shines with The Last Revel’s commitment to never give up.

Take a listen here.