New Music this Week- June 16, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Zach Top
Zach Top is back with his highly anticipated new album Ain’t In It For My Health—out August 29 on Leo33. Ahead of the release, the first single, “Good Times & Tan Lines,” is out now. The new album follows last year’s breakthrough debut album Cold Beer & Country Music and comes on the heels of recently achieving his first #1 song at country radio with “I Never Lie.”
Take a listen here.
2Asleep at the Wheel
The Western swing band is releasing a single from their upcoming album “Texas in My Soul.” An Ernest Tubb cover, a song that became a signature piece for Tubb and will certainly become one for Asleep at the Wheel.
Take a listen here.
3East Nash Grass
Make no mistake, East Nash Grass’s upcoming LP, All God’s Children isn’t a gospel album, despite where its title may lead. But, it’s not exactly not a spiritual album, either. The 2024 IBMA New Artist of the Year-winning quintet have whittled down their immense catalog to an all-new, ten-song collection featuring five new originals, two deep-cut covers, two tunes from friends, and a string-band reimagining of a traditional Liberian chant; a feat only accomplished by the no rules mentality of one of the most talked about bands on the scene.
Take a listen here.
4The Last Revel
“The boat is off the shore and you can’t see land anymore—we’re in it now,” says The Last Revel banjoist, Ryan Acker, of the band’s current trajectory. “This is a step in our careers that feels like there’s no going back. There’s a level of commitment now that, just a couple of years ago, we didn’t fathom we could take on.” And their upcoming album reflects that sentiment in a surefooted and career defining way. Produced by Trampled by Turtles’ Dave Simonett, the ten-track LP dubbed Gone for Good shines with The Last Revel’s commitment to never give up.
Take a listen here.
5Jeremy Short
Guitar-slinger and genre-blender Jeremy Short releases his latest single, “Let It Shine,” today — a vibrant, roots-forward track featuring rising Americana artist Tommy Prine.
“Let It Shine” finds Short and Prine trading verses like old friends around a fire, their vocals weaving together effortlessly as the song swells with warmth and grit. Short’s expressive guitar tone — equal parts swampy and soulful — adds texture and drive, while his lyrics reflect a quiet resilience and a sense of hard-earned peace.
Take a listen here.
6Doobie Brothers
Grammy Award-winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and soon-to-be-inducted Songwriters Hall of Fame band The Doobie Brothers released their new studio album WALK THIS ROAD today via Rhino Records. WALK THIS ROAD is the band’s 16th album and their first-ever studio album featuring Johnston, Simmons, McDonald and McFee. It features ten newly recorded tracks including “”Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)”, “Call Me,” “Learn To Let Go,” “Angels & Mercy,” and “Lahaina” and was produced in Los Angeles with John Shanks. The band will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater in September.
Take a listen here.
