New Music this Week- July 8, 2024

3 Morgan Wallen

As his Billboard Hot 100 six-week No. 1 hit with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help” becomes 2024’s longest running No. 1. Morgan Wallen released his highly-anticipated “Lies Lies Lies.”

“Lies Lies Lies” depicts the narrator’s attempt to convince a past love that he’s moved on in one breath, before admittedly deeming them all “lies” and caving into his true feelings.

