New Music this Week -July 31, 2023

2 Peytan Porter

Following up the acclaimed success of 2021’s “Therapy” and her 2022 EP, In My Head, emerging singer-songwriter Peytan Porter checks into a new creative chapter with “God’s Hotel,” out now.

“’God’s Hotel’ is a song that I wrote and felt very personally,” she explains. “I grew up in the church and moved to Nashville wanting to be a worship leader, and then went to a Christian college here. But the closer I got to the religious side of church, the less I liked who I became – so I kind of had to reset. When we wrote ‘God’s Hotel,’ it was a thought that I was too scared to say at the time. The song is a bit of a metaphor for my faith. I don’t want a perfect mansion in heaven. I want a hotel because I like to travel, play music for a living, and live a life that is authentic to me.”

Take a listen here.