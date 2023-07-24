New Music this Week- July 24, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Sophia Scott
In case you missed it, up-and-coming Country sensation Sophia Scott has released her sultry music video for brand-new single “Boots, Jeans, & Jesus.” Serving up Western-grunge, the official clip premiered earlier today (7/20) on YouTube. Directed by CeCe Dawson and filmed at an old motel in her home state of Colorado, the video brings to life Scott’s straight-from-the-heart songwriting and bold but vulnerable vocals.
Take a listen here.
2NEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE is returning with their unique fusion of modern rock, purpose driven-soul and undeniable mainstream appeal with their ninth studio album CAVES, due September 15. The announcement of the project is joined by the release of “The Cave,” the album’s namesake and an impassioned glimpse of what’s to come.
Take a listen here.
3Jo Dee Messina
Jo Dee Messina, the multi-platinum-selling artist, has once again captured the hearts of fans and critics alike with her newest release, “Just to Be Loved.” The song, a powerful and heartfelt track, showcases Messina’s exceptional vocal prowess and emotional depth, leaving critics and fans moved and inspired.
Take a listen here.
4No No Boy (Dr. Julian Saporiti)
Empire Electric, the anticipated new album from No-No Boy—the acclaimed musical project of Dr. Julian Saporiti
Take a listen here.
5The Howdies
The Howdies will release their debut album Howdies All Around on September 29 via Normaltown/New West Records. The 11-song set was co-produced by T. Hardy Morris & David Barbe (Drive-By Truckers, Sugar) in the band’s hometown of Athens, GA, and mastered by John Baldwin at RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN. Austin Darnell and Shoni Rancher, the two frontmen of The Howdies, have taken very different paths.
Darnell has been playing around Athens for more than 20 years, gravitating toward the classic country of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Rancher loves the outlaws of the 70’s: Willie and Jerry Jeff, and especially Waylon, and at 48-years-old and having never played a live show, joined The Howdies as his very first band. Darnell says, “I think we contrast each other nicely. Shoni has such a unique voice, and we’re coming from these two different periods in country music. Between us, we get this weird thing that’s neither this nor that. It’s old, but it’s new. It’s Athens, so it has a little bit of weirdness to it. It gives us more versatility.”
Take a listen to 50/50 here.
6Chayce Beckham
7Carver Commodore
Indie rock band, Carver Commodore is thrilled to release their new single “Screaming Into The Void” that is out now along with the music video that can be seen at
“Screaming Into The Void” is featured on their new EP If Nothing Happensto be released on August 15th. They recently released the singles” “Too Late To Get Out” , “Never Satisfied” and “Drown Me in Emotions” that is also out now as well and will be featured on the EP. See the band live in Nashville on October 14th at The End.
Take a listen here.
8Better Than Ezra
The wait is finally over! For the first time since 2018, Alt-Rock icons Better Than Ezra (BTE) have released a brand-new single, “Mystified.” Produced by BTE singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin, alongside Emery Dobyns, “Mystified” — all slashing guitar and urgent vocals — marks the band’s first offering from their forthcoming, highly-anticipated ninth studio album (Round Hill Records).
Take a listen here.