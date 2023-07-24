New Music this Week- July 24, 2023

5 The Howdies

The Howdies will release their debut album Howdies All Around on September 29 via Normaltown/New West Records. The 11-song set was co-produced by T. Hardy Morris & David Barbe (Drive-By Truckers, Sugar) in the band’s hometown of Athens, GA, and mastered by John Baldwin at RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN. Austin Darnell and Shoni Rancher, the two frontmen of The Howdies, have taken very different paths.

Darnell has been playing around Athens for more than 20 years, gravitating toward the classic country of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Rancher loves the outlaws of the 70’s: Willie and Jerry Jeff, and especially Waylon, and at 48-years-old and having never played a live show, joined The Howdies as his very first band. Darnell says, “I think we contrast each other nicely. Shoni has such a unique voice, and we’re coming from these two different periods in country music. Between us, we get this weird thing that’s neither this nor that. It’s old, but it’s new. It’s Athens, so it has a little bit of weirdness to it. It gives us more versatility.”

Take a listen to 50/50 here.