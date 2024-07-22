New Music this Week- July 22, 2024

2 Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae are sharing their carefree kiss-off “Free Like,” out now. Written by Maddie Font, Deric Ruttan, Parker Welling and Casey Brown, the song is produced by Josh Kerr.

“‘Free Like’ really represents the freedom we have found and the confidence we have arrived at in this season of life,” share Maddie & Tae. “With 15 years of friendship under our belts, to now being mothers, we feel so secure and grounded in who we are and what we do. Our fans have grown up with us the last decade and our hope is this song makes them feel as empowered as it made us feel writing and recording it. We are in a season of life where our confidence and tenacity are unshakable and ‘Free Like’ describes that feeling perfectly.”

Take a listen here.