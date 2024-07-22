New Music this Week- July 22, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Chase McDaniel
Chase McDaniel releases his new song “Heart Still Works” via Big Machine Records.“Avoiding dealing with your thoughts and feelings can kind of leave you numb and after being desensitized for so long and then finally deciding to deal with it can be really painful, but there is beauty in that pain, because at least you know your heart still works. That is what makes you feel alive again,” shares McDaniel. “I hope others going through it or too afraid to tackle those tough conversations, hear this and find that solace on the other side of it.”
Take a listen here.
2Maddie & Tae
Maddie & Tae are sharing their carefree kiss-off “Free Like,” out now. Written by Maddie Font, Deric Ruttan, Parker Welling and Casey Brown, the song is produced by Josh Kerr.
“‘Free Like’ really represents the freedom we have found and the confidence we have arrived at in this season of life,” share Maddie & Tae. “With 15 years of friendship under our belts, to now being mothers, we feel so secure and grounded in who we are and what we do. Our fans have grown up with us the last decade and our hope is this song makes them feel as empowered as it made us feel writing and recording it. We are in a season of life where our confidence and tenacity are unshakable and ‘Free Like’ describes that feeling perfectly.”
Take a listen here.
3Newsboys
Newsboys have released their anthemic new album Worldwide Revival (Part One).
“Worldwide Revival is a project that we’ve poured ourselves into for the last two years. It’s a little bit surreal to finally be releasing it to the world, but this collection of songs has been prayed over and intentionally crafted to share the message we feel God has put on our hearts in this season, and we’re proud to finally be sharing it,” Newsboys shared. “Our hope is that this music meets exactly the person that it needs to, and that it will spark ‘tiny revivals’ in the hearts of many.”
Take a listen here.
4Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell releases a new song “One Day” out now. “One Day,” written by Chase McGill, Ernest K. Smith and Jordan Schmidt and produced by Zach Crowell, follows on the heels of the release of the digital release of “3 Feet Tall” and most recently his current radio single “Forever To Me” which is currently rising on the country radio charts. “One Day,” a song about finally finding one’s true love, will also be included on his upcoming fifth studio album for Warner Music Nashville.
Take a listen here.
5Twisters: The Album
One of the most anticipated movies of the summer was released on Friday, July 19th.
The star-studded musical companion to the current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster features quite a few Nashville artists – Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, and more.
Take a listen here.
6Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel has carried with it an “if you know, you know” reputation. The Texas singer-songwriter has been a genre disrupter, mixing country with rock, hip-hop, and grunge; a live performer as powerful and unpredictable as a tornado. Wetzel released his latest album 9 Lives out now.
Take a listen here.
7Katie Kadan
Emerging artist, Katie Kadan released “Without You.”
“For women, sometimes our relationships hold us back,” Kadan explains. “You feel like you have to be that sweet little lovely lady in the background. And with this song, it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to move forward. You can come along with me on this journey, or not, but I’m going to keep on going.’”
Take a listen here.
8Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas released his first solo single ‘Work It Out,’ out now. He shared by the single artwork along with a message to his fans on Instagram:
“I’m both excited and emotional as I’m gearing up to release new music. I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians and creators. I hope you find as much happiness & peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter