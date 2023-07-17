New Music this Week-July 17, 2023

6 Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson released the video for Watermelon Moonshine.

“I’m so excited to premiere the Watermelon Moonshine music video. This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience,” said Wilson. “From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters.”

In addition to the music video, Wilson is also teaming innovative food and drinkware brand, Stanley, on a limited-edition Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler in a “Watermelon Moonshine” color.