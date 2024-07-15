New Music this Week- July 15, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Tim Montana
Tim Montana dropped his debut rock album Savage.
“I’ve finally found my creative freedom after a decade-plus in Nashville, feeling like an alien on a strange planet,” Montana offers about the record. “I’ve been told I was too loud, too vulgar, and my appearance was scary for as long as I can remember on Music Row. Now, I can own all of these things with confidence and write the music I’ve always wanted to write.”
Take a listen here.
2Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett is sharing more new music from his forthcoming album ABOUT A WOMAN, set for release August 23 via The Valory Music Co. Out today, “Overdrive” is an undeniably catchy, chill-country standout that reflects on all the best parts of small-town living – unforgettable summer nights, football games on Fridays, late night joy rides and young love.
Take a listen here.
3The Stews
Indie rock band, The Stews are thrilled to release their new album Chicken Fight that is out now on all platforms.
The band says, “Our 2nd full length album, “Chicken Fight” truly encapsulates the diversity that we have built over the last 3 years of non-stop touring and writing songs. With songs ranging from sludgy, hard-rock numbers like the single “Buried Alive” and the title track “Chicken Fight”, to stripped back acoustics on “So Much More to You”, this album has allowed us to appreciate and fully take advantage of our ability to diverge from previous sounds and keep listeners excited. It has also allowed us to grow as musicians and songwriters, keeping us eager to see where our next sonic leap will take us. Listeners will find lyrical themes of love and loss, hope, confusion and frustration in the state of the world, and a search for inner peace.”
Take a listen here.
4Kassi Ashton
Rising country star Kassi Ashton unveils her brand-new song “Son Of A Gun,” out now via MCA Nashville.
“Son Of A Gun” revolves around dynamic guitars and a simmering backbeat, underlining Kassi’s powerhouse delivery. Opening up about her upbringing and journey so far, gritty verses give way to a chantable chorus as she proclaims, “I’m a son of a bitch and a son of a gun.”
Take a listen here.
5Uncle Kracker
He’s been a musical fixture for more than two decades, and now, after a 12-year wait, the moment has finally arrived. MULTI-PLATINUM artist Uncle Kracker returns today with Coffee & Beer, his first new full-length album in more than a decade.
Take a listen here.
6Jenna Paulette
For cowgirl and songstress Jenna Paulette, whose roots were planted on a ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma where she grew up working cattle with her grandaddy, being outside is where she has always felt most true to herself. It’s this sentiment of finding solace in the outdoors that inspired her latest release, “Outside.”
Take a listen here.
7Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney releases Am I Okay? — the sophomore album from Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney.
“After putting Lucky out and getting to a point where my fans and I know each other so much better, I felt like I could open up and discuss things I’ve never talked about in my music before,” says Moroney. “Sometimes it almost feels like oversharing, but I feel like I have a responsibility to all the people who send me DMs or talk to me at shows and tell me how my songs helped them through a breakup or a bad time in their lives. If I can write about my heartbreak and make someone else feel like there’s a way out, then of course I’m going to keep doing that.”
Take a listen here.
8Billy Strings
singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, is out today on Reprise Records.
Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.
Take a listen here.
9Hardy
Quit!!, the highly anticipated new album from HARDY, is out today via Big Loud Rock.
“Quit!! is out. Finally,” says HARDY. “Thank you to the person who left that negativity in the tip jar that night. This album wouldn’t exist without you. I hope everyone enjoys it.”
Take a listen here.
