New Music this Week- July 15, 2024

3 The Stews

Indie rock band, The Stews are thrilled to release their new album Chicken Fight that is out now on all platforms.

The band says, “Our 2nd full length album, “Chicken Fight” truly encapsulates the diversity that we have built over the last 3 years of non-stop touring and writing songs. With songs ranging from sludgy, hard-rock numbers like the single “Buried Alive” and the title track “Chicken Fight”, to stripped back acoustics on “So Much More to You”, this album has allowed us to appreciate and fully take advantage of our ability to diverge from previous sounds and keep listeners excited. It has also allowed us to grow as musicians and songwriters, keeping us eager to see where our next sonic leap will take us. Listeners will find lyrical themes of love and loss, hope, confusion and frustration in the state of the world, and a search for inner peace.”

Take a listen here.