New Music this Week-January 22, 2024

8 Clay Parker & Jodi James

The duo released the first single from Your Very Own Dream, the James-led, slow-burner, “Nothing At All.”

“Rejection remembers,” says James. “That old feeling was the muse for a healthy portion of my solo work and I wanted to revisit the melodrama of some of those older themes. The singer in this song is a hesitant one, and that push and pull to engage then withdraw became so perfectly palpable when Clay started playing those guitar lines. And our two voices are not singular sounding, but they move together with a healthy allowance of space between. We felt like it worked.”

