New Music this Week-January 22, 2024

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some will be artists you will be familiar with, while others might be artists you want to explore.
1The Red Clay Strays
Put this band on your list to watch for 2024. Ahead of their debut three night residency at The Ryman, all shows are sold out. If you have heard it, take a listen to their viral song “Wondering Why.”
Take a listen here.
2Alisan Porter
Singer-songwriter Alisan Porter releases new Americana/country single “See in the Dark.”Alisan Porter says ‘“See in the Dark’ is a coming of age. It’s about learning to love without codependency or enmeshment. It’s about learning to lean in to healthy love and releasing expectations of perfection for fantasy and learning to love what is.”
Take a listen here.
3Carson Jeffrey
Carson Jeffrey has eased onto the country music scene in a substantial way, building a loyal following throughout the Lone Star state. Today, he propels his career to new heights launching a self-penned single, “Mrs. Lonely” into the world.
Take a listen here.
4Haven Madison
American Idol Season 21 finalist and 19 Recordings/BMG pop vocalist, performer, and songwriter Haven Madison, announces her brand-new track, “Sky Up.” Available today along with an official animation video, the song serves as the premiere release in anticipation of Madison’s five-track studio EP TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS that will drop worldwide on April 26.
Take a listen here.
5Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson is debuting a music video for his hit single “The Painter” today and will launch “The Leather Tour” which is sold out at Bridgestone Arena on February 2. Filmed on Cody’s ranch in Texas just before the holidays. The film includes Cody performing the song in a beautiful outdoor landscape shot in black and white. As the video unfolds it depicts early scenes of Cody’s relationship with his wife Brandi and how as she believes in and supports his dreams. Those scenes appear in color as she is ‘the painter.’ Brandi makes a cameo at the end of the video as Cody’s performance slowly yields to color.
Take a listen here.
6Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton, is celebrating her birthday this year by surprising fans with a deluxe version of her genre-bending ROCKSTAR album. Dolly shared, “It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present! I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL”
Take a listen here.
7Colby T. Helms
Colby T. Helms shares his debut album, Tales of Misfortune via Photo Finish Records. “This album delves into my teenage years growing up in rural Southwest Virginia,” says Helms. “I hope that listeners can feel the magic of the sounds, scenery, and culture of my region when spinning this album.”
Take a listen here.
8Clay Parker & Jodi James
The duo released the first single from Your Very Own Dream, the James-led, slow-burner, “Nothing At All.”
“Rejection remembers,” says James. “That old feeling was the muse for a healthy portion of my solo work and I wanted to revisit the melodrama of some of those older themes. The singer in this song is a hesitant one, and that push and pull to engage then withdraw became so perfectly palpable when Clay started playing those guitar lines. And our two voices are not singular sounding, but they move together with a healthy allowance of space between. We felt like it worked.”
Take a listen here.