New Music this Week- January 19, 2026

Mixing magnetic attraction with a sleek roots-R&B groove, rising country star Maddox Batson begins a new chapter with his first release of 2026, “Any Other Night.”

Co-written by Batson with Jesse Frasure and Jacob Hackworth and produced by Frasure, the track finds the 16-year-old Nashville native ditching his friends and their typical hangouts for something with more meaning – and a love he can’t resist.

“I’m so stoked about my new single and the music video for ‘Any Other Night,’” Batson enthuses. “This was an amazing collaboration with some great writers, Jacob Hackworth and Jesse Frasure. Just really good guys, and great Nashville songwriters. We wanted to tap into my age group’s normal vibes and what it’s like choosing between that and your crush. It has a great feel, and I’m looking forward to the fans’ reaction.”

