New Music this Week- January 15, 2024

Singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt will release her highly anticipated new album, Mantras, April 5 via Rounder Records. Ahead of the album, new song, “White Lies, White Jesus and You,” is out now.

Of the track, Pruitt reflects, “I wrote ‘White Lies, White Jesus & You’ about shedding any remaining shame associated with the church. It’s an intentional protest song rejecting the narrative that the Bible’s purpose is to gate-keep or oppress. I hope it serves as a reminder to anyone who has ever been hurt by religion, that spirituality is yours to define for yourself and no institution can take that away from you.”

