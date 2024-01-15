New Music this Week- January 15, 2024

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from artists you might know and others you might want to explore.
1Ryan Hurd with Carter Faith
Apple Music unveils “Lights Out,” performed by songwriter Ryan Hurd and featuring Carter Faith, as the sixth release of its Lost & Found program, which spotlights unreleased tracks written by some of the best songwriters in Nashville and re-recorded by today’s biggest artists, all in Spatial Audio.
Take a listen here.
2Katie Pruitt
Singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt will release her highly anticipated new album, Mantras, April 5 via Rounder Records. Ahead of the album, new song, “White Lies, White Jesus and You,” is out now.
Of the track, Pruitt reflects, “I wrote ‘White Lies, White Jesus & You’ about shedding any remaining shame associated with the church. It’s an intentional protest song rejecting the narrative that the Bible’s purpose is to gate-keep or oppress. I hope it serves as a reminder to anyone who has ever been hurt by religion, that spirituality is yours to define for yourself and no institution can take that away from you.”
Take a listen here.
3Close Talker
Indie rock trio, Close Talker are thrilled release their new single “From Dark to Lightness.”After now a decade of performing and writing together, Close Talker has been an integral aspect to the individual lives of Will, Matthew, and Chris. The project that started as a passion for three friends in 2012 has become formative to their identities.
Take a listen here.
4The Secret Sisters
Grammy-nominated duo The Secret Sisters, made up of siblings Laura Rogers and Lydi
Of the track, the sisters reflect, “Fresh off the stress of a worldwide pandemic and slowly entering into a more normal world, we wrote this song together on a wet afternoon in Nashville, trying to make sense of the ways we all choose to find healing, as a society and as individuals. It felt important to acknowledge the struggle over our own choices in this area, and the need for extending empathy to people who choose differently.”
Take a listen here.
5Judah & the Lion
Nashville crossover folk heroes Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald) will release The Process, their fifth studio album, on May 10 via Cletus the Van / Downtown Artist & Label Services. The 19-track album is a soul-baring song cycle that wrestles with the five stages of grief – Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance – and ultimately finds beauty and purpose in the pain.
Ahead of the album they released “Is What It Is,” of the song, they shared,“the song title is a direct quote from Peter Crone, a thought leader in human potential and performance,” Judah says. “The past cannot change and attempting to change it can be deconstructive for the future. The key is acceptance – what’s happening is meant to be happening because it is happening. This is a very powerful step in moving away from grief.”
Take a listen here.
6Sheryl Crow
Nine-time GRAMMY® AWARD winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow releases “Evolution,” the title track from her upcoming 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, out on March 29, 2024.
Take a listen here.
7Chris Young
Chris Young is readying his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, releasing March 22. Ahead of the album release, Young shares “Right Now.”
“Right Now” imagines a couple trying to define where they are headed. “You’re in that in-between phase of a relationship going, ‘It’s late, I can’t sleep. I’m wondering where you are and you’re wondering where I’m at. Let’s not wonder about it anymore. Let’s be in the same place,’” Young says.
Take a listen here.