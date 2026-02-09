New Music this Week- February 9, 2026

7 Elizabeth Nichols

newcomer Elizabeth Nichols leans into bad decisions with today’s release of her new single “Sweet Cigarette,” The reflective ballad is a rare solo write that finds Nichols running back to bad habits, even when the right choice is looking her straight in the eye.

“I feel like your twenties is the time to figure out who you are, what you like and don’t like and have a little fun while you’re at it. Be dramatic. Make questionable decisions. Ride the rollercoaster. Stay out late. Do it for the plot. Run from the boy that is good and safe. Chase the spark. How else are you going to get the reckless out of your system?” laughed Elizabeth Nichols. “It can be thrilling to ignore your gut and walk that thin line between love and hate…especially when your ex is just the right amount of toxic.”

