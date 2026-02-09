New Music this Week- February 9, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Larry Fleet
Larry Fleet shares his new song, “Both Sides of The Fence.” The track is the latest unveiled from Fleet’s anticipated new album, Another Year Older, out next Friday, February 13.
Take a listen here.
2Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney shares the title track to her anticipated new album Cloud 9. Sending social media into a frenzy with the surprise announcement Wednesday night (2/4), the gravity-defying love song makes for a gorgeous kickoff to Cloud 9 release month.
Take a listen here.
3Austin Michael
Rising country star Austin Michael shares his new single “Slow Burn;” the latest preview to his upcoming album Lonestar. Written by Austin, Cam Newby (Drake Milligan, Josh Weathers) and Lynn Hutton (Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson,) “Slow Burn” is the perfect Friday night anthem , it’s all about letting loose after a stressful week and leaving “nothin’ but a bunch of good time ashes on the ground.”
Take a listen here.
4Brian Kelley
DIAMOND-selling superstar Brian Kelley invites everyone to soak up the simple pleasures of the beach life on his soul-soothing new song “93 In The Keys.” Out now via Nashville South Records, “93 In The Keys” is accompanied by an official music video that perfectly captures the track’s feel-good nostalgia.
Take a listen here.
5George Birge- Luke Bryan
Nashville artist-songwriter George Birge premieres his potent new single “Ride, Ride, Ride,” featuring five-time Entertainer of the Year award-winner Luke Bryan. A cut-to-the-bone cowboy song for the modern era, “Ride, Ride, Ride” delivers a fiery reflection on choosing endurance over escape.
“I’ve respected Luke Bryan’s career for a long time. It’s still crazy to me that I get to call him a mentor and a friend, and when I wrote this song, I knew I had to ask him to be a part of it. It’s an honor to share this one with him, and it’s a message I think a lot of people could use right now,” says Birge.
Take a listen here.
6Gavin Adcock
Gavin Adcock is back with new song “Colorblind” available now. Written by Adcock, Colton Venner and Derek Bahr, “Colorblind” is the first release by Adcock for 2026, with the promise of much more to come this year.
“‘Colorblind’ is just the beginning of a whole lotta music I’ve been working on for y’all,” says Adcock. “It’s about losing someone you shoulda cared more for, and not realizing how much color she brought to your life.”
Take a listen here.
7Elizabeth Nichols
newcomer Elizabeth Nichols leans into bad decisions with today’s release of her new single “Sweet Cigarette,” The reflective ballad is a rare solo write that finds Nichols running back to bad habits, even when the right choice is looking her straight in the eye.
“I feel like your twenties is the time to figure out who you are, what you like and don’t like and have a little fun while you’re at it. Be dramatic. Make questionable decisions. Ride the rollercoaster. Stay out late. Do it for the plot. Run from the boy that is good and safe. Chase the spark. How else are you going to get the reckless out of your system?” laughed Elizabeth Nichols. “It can be thrilling to ignore your gut and walk that thin line between love and hate…especially when your ex is just the right amount of toxic.”
Take a listen here.
849 Winchester
Acclaimed country-rock band 49 Winchester announced their forthcoming album Change of Plans set for release on May 15 via Lucille Records / MCA. Along with the announcement, the six-piece band released their latest track “Pardon Me” from their forthcoming record.
Take a listen here.
9Kaleb Sanders
Red Street Records’ up-and-comer Kaleb Sanders released his latest EP Reimagined, out now. With three fan-favorites in hand, “Roadwork,” “Heartbreak Carousel,” and “Marlboro Man,” Sanders hit the studio with producer Brad Wagner to create stripped-down, re-envisioned renditions of the previously-released titles.
Take a listen here.
10Bandana Cheyenna
Rising Country/Americana artist and Nashville’s sought after hitmaker BANDANA CHEYENNA – known for co-writing Dasha’s global billion-streamed hit, Austin (Boots Stop Workin’), Alexandra Kay’s viral track Cupid’s A Cowgirl – has released a brand-new winter-themed love song, Below Freezing.
Take a listen here.
11Koe Wetzel
Koe Wetzel continues to impress with his reflective release of “Time Goes On.” Following a steady stream of social media teases and fan anticipation, the track offers a clear-eyed look at change, growth and the passage of time.
“We wrote this as an acknowledgment of how quickly life moves, whether you embrace the changes that come with it or not,” Wetzel reflects.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter