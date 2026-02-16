New Music this Week- February 16, 2026

3 Breakfield

Breakfield, the Nashville-raised band formerly named Boy Named Banjo, announces their new self-titled album, due out June 12 via Rounder Records. Produced by The 400 Unit’s Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell, Beck, Morgan Wade), Breakfield finds the four-piece bringing an unbridled sense of freedom to the signature sound that has earned them a loyal following over the last 15 years.

Along with the news, Breakfield shares their new single “Ever-Loving Mind,” a tender ode to choosing your heart over your head.

