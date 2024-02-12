New Music this Week-February 12, 2024

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some will be artists you are familiar with, while others may be artists you want to explore.
1Dalton Dover
Rising country artist Dalton Dover releases Take Me Home: Covers via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, it pays homage to his roots while honoring some of the songs that laid the groundwork for the artist and songwriter he is today. Also out today is the official music video for “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” shot in Georgia, near Dover’s childhood home.
“My grandfather is the person that introduced me to country music. He’d play his records, and I remember thinking, ‘I want to do that. I want to tell stories and write songs that are relatable to everyone,’” shares Dover. “The songs we chose are timeless, so I wanted to stay faithful to the spirit of each one, but I loved getting to put some of my own style into it too.”
Take a listen here.
2Jagger Whitaker
Singer-songwriter Jagger Whitaker releases captivating new single, “Beer Talks,” out everywhere now. Inspired by the sound of the 90’s country era, “Beer Talks” encapsulates the essence of liquid courage, offering a fresh country twang sound for their audience.
Take a listen here.
3Tyler Ramsey
Tyler Ramsey is thrilled to release his sixth studio album- New Lost Ages via Soundly Music. “This is an album of shadows and light, “ says Tyler. “It is about the calm that follows the storm and it’s about the dark clouds when they roll back in again.”
Take a listen here.
4Carter Faith and Sam Williams
Carter Faith and Sam Williams unveil a new collaboration today, a cover of the legendary Tammy Wynette’s “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own.” The duo will also perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Take a listen here.
5Kacey Musgraves
Musgraves will release a new album on March 15. Ahead of the release, “Deeper Wells” is out now. On the bright, almost folky title track, Kacey surveys her life and priorities. Recognizing what feeds her, what drains her and examining what’s left behind on the way to empowerment. “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Musgraves went on to say, “you get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”
Take a listen here.
6Sheryl Crow
Nine-time GRAMMY® AWARD winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow releases “Do It Again,” the new single from her upcoming 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, out on March 29, 2024.
“I feel like I’ve been writing this song for 30 years. To me, life is one long exploration in how to live joyfully. Work in progress,” says Crow.
Take a listen here.
7Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery is never one to shy away from getting personal in his music, whether mourning the loss of his grandfather with the triple-platinum blockbuster “Five More Minutes” or capturing the anticipation of proposing to your long-time love with platinum hit “This is It.” McCreery is getting personal again with the release of his latest track, “Love Like This.”
“Becoming a father is the greatest thing that’s happened to me,” shares McCreery. “Raising Avery as he grows and watching my wife Gabi be a rock star as his Mom has been the joy of my life these last 15 months. I knew I wanted to write a song about Avery. I even photographed the room number on the hospital door so I could put that into the lyrics.”
Take a listen here.