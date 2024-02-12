New Music this Week-February 12, 2024

1 Dalton Dover

Rising country artist Dalton Dover releases Take Me Home: Covers via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records, it pays homage to his roots while honoring some of the songs that laid the groundwork for the artist and songwriter he is today. Also out today is the official music video for “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” shot in Georgia, near Dover’s childhood home.

“My grandfather is the person that introduced me to country music. He’d play his records, and I remember thinking, ‘I want to do that. I want to tell stories and write songs that are relatable to everyone,’” shares Dover. “The songs we chose are timeless, so I wanted to stay faithful to the spirit of each one, but I loved getting to put some of my own style into it too.”

