New Music this Week- February 10, 2024

3 Matt Stell

Matt Stell reaches out to fellow broken hearts in “Born Lonely,” delivering a confessional dose of Country-Rock compassion in his “truest song” to date.

“My parents got divorced not long after I was born. My mom and I moved to Florida, and I spent my childhood splitting time between there and Arkansas – where most of my family still is. I could not ask for better parents, stepparents included. The truth is, though, that being from a broken home had an effect on me especially when it came to relationships,” shares Stell. “‘Born Lonely’ is about the way I am and why I think I’m that way. It’s also about seeing that same kind of thing in other people.”

Take a listen here.