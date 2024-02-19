New Music this Week- February 10, 2024

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some are from artists you know, while other music is from artists you might want to explore.
1Lainey Wilson
GRAMMY-award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson released her highly anticipated track, “Country’s Cool Again.” The new song follows on the heels of Wilson’s first GRAMMY win for Best Country Album earlier this month, before she embarks on her sophomore headlining, “Country’s Cool Again” US domestic tour kicking off on May 31.
Take a listen here.
2Cody Jinks
The title track of Cody Jinks’ highly anticipated new album, Change The Game, is debuting today. Of the song, Jinks shares, “I remember playing the song ‘Change The Game’ for the first time in December of 2022 in Vegas, sixteen months before the Change The Game record will be released. I think we’ve played it every show since! I love playing the song every night and I love the message I think people are getting from it.”
Take a listen here.
3Matt Stell
Matt Stell reaches out to fellow broken hearts in “Born Lonely,” delivering a confessional dose of Country-Rock compassion in his “truest song” to date.
Take a listen here.
4Maggie Antone
Breakout Nashville star Maggie Antone debuts a new song “I Don’t Wanna Hear About It” with fellow rising artist Brendan Walter today, written and produced by Antone and Carrie K (Noah Kahan, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse). The track is out on Antone’s own label Love Big in partnership with Thirty Tigers.
Take a listen here.
5Tyler Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard announced his second album, ‘Strong,’ which will release on April 12. The first single, “Wish You Would,” is out now. Hubbard will support Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour this year, which kicks off in March and includes stops in Toronto, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more.
Take a listen here.
6Drake Milligan
Drake Milligan released his highly anticipated EP, Jukebox Songs. A nostalgic and one-of-a-kind record rooted in timelessness, Jukebox Songs features the Texas native’s “Don’t Leave Me Loving You” and “I Got A Problem.”
Milligan will also be releasing a short film titled “Drake Milligan in Girl Trouble,” featuring influencers Gabi Butler and Piper Lee, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 20 via YouTube followed by a live stream afterparty. The miniseries will serve as companions to the tracks to further enhance the immersive listening experience of Milligan’s latest body of work.
Take a listen here.
7Allie Colleen
Allie Colleen has announced “While We’re Still Friends” featuring Lee Brice as her first release of the new year. The honest and sincere single, with lyrics full of raw emotion, was co-written by Allie Colleen, Sara Brice, and Lee Brice.
Allie Colleen shared, “For me as a writer, this song was written looking at my marriage and the beautiful season about to end. I hope the listeners find comfort in knowing the absolute bravery required to make the best decisions for themselves and for the best of both partners. I hope this song creates a safe space to feel and reflect.”
She continued, “As a songwriter, sometimes I find it hard to understand when writing about myself or creating a narrative using other characters. This song was a ‘punch in the gut’ reality check for me. What started as a co-writer’s idea turned into years of unspoken anxiety and repressed honesty about the relationship I had found myself in. This song in its own way shattered my world and in another way saved my life.”
Take a listen here.