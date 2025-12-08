New Music this Week- December 8, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Savanna Leigh
Nashville singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh released her new single, “nothing yet,” a leap into envisioning the future instead of processing the past. Fans helped name the song after a show in Atlanta over the summer, and she went back prior to the release for an intimate moment with fans to bring the song to life.
Take a listen here.
2Clay Aery
Clay Aery releases his newest single “Be a Cowboy” on Friday, December 5th, amid his shows in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
“Be A Cowboy” is a gritty, story-driven anthem that reveals the truth behind what it really means to carry the cowboy name. With raw, cinematic lyrics, Aery paints the picture of a weathered cowboy marked by sun, time, and hard-earned battles — the kind of man whose face tells stories long before he speaks. The song follows a character shaped by faith, grit, and the kind of trials that forge a real cowboy.
Take a listen here.
3Elizabeth Nichols
Fast-rising Country newcomer Elizabeth Nichols once again calls it like she sees it with today’s releases of her new single “Oh The Things Men Do,” out now.
“We had a lot of laughs in the writers’ room swapping stories about some of the tactics we’ve seen men employ to try and charm women. We set out to turn that conversation into a song that reflected how baffling and amusing we found their see-through and predictable maneuvers. However, the more I thought about it, there are a lot of young girls out there that probably don’t have the same perspective and I hope this song teaches them not to be fooled by charm that is all show and no substance and not to fall for empty gestures dressed up as romance,” said Elizabeth Nichols.
Take a listen here.
4Tucker Wetmore
Tucker Wetmore closes out his blockbuster year with the release of new track, “Proving Me Right,” out now – the first new music since his record-breaking debut album What Not To.
Built on a mellow groove and laid-back confidence, the track – written by Wetmore, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird and Chris Tompkins – finds Wetmore with clear-eyed resolve as he witnesses an ex repeating patterns, underscoring the sharp, reflective writing that continues to set him apart.
Take a listen here.
5Jackie Lee
“Nine years ago, my mother went to heaven after her battle with cancer,” says country artist Jackie Lee. “After that, I experienced a lot of pain, but found hope along my path to healing.”
With his deeply personal and vulnerable new song “After Loving You” — out now. Lee perfectly captures the complex, internal struggle of trying to move on while not wanting to let go, bringing a chapter of grief to a close.
Take a listen here.
6Luke Combs
Luke Combs’ new song, “Giving Her Away,” is out now. Of the track, Combs shares, “One of my good buddies Josh Phillips sent me this song that he wrote and I was just absolutely blown away by it. Josh has just been on an absolute streak recently with these songs that he’s been writing and this one luckily made it to my inbox. Josh used to crash on the couch with me back in Boone and I used to go down and play shows with him, so it’s kind of a full circle moment for me to get to record one of his songs and put it out there for you guys. I think it’s real special and I hope you guys love it.”
Take a listen here.
7Bottomland
Gritty Texas duo Bottomland (Cannon Brand, Justin Lane Gates) release their self-titled debut album, Bottomland, out now.
The 12-track project showcases the duo’s signature blend of Texas country and Southern rock, rooted in traditional country but elevated by raw, personal storytelling.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for the support and love for the music,” says Bottomland. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear the full potential of Bottomland on this debut record. As Sum 41 once said, it’s ‘all killer, no filler.’”
Take a listen here.
8Zac Brown Band
GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum group Zac Brown Band release their highly anticipated new album, Love & Fear. The 13-track project arrives as the band prepares to launch their landmark Sphere limited engagement in Las Vegas.
“This album is about the duality we all carry,” says Zac Brown. “Love and fear push us, challenge us, and shape who we become. These songs reflect the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”
Take a listen here.
9Corey Kent- Koe Wetzel
Corey Kent reaches rock bottom in a devastating new collaboration, “Rocky Mountain Low” (feat. Koe Wetzel).
“‘Rocky Mountain Low’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever recorded,” Kent reflects. “It has all the rock and roll elements I grew up on and all the country influences I love. I asked my buddy Koe to jump on the second verse, and he was the person I pictured when writing that part, so having him on the track just makes it feel even more authentic.”
Take a listen here.
10Dasha-Ricky Manning
Dasha is following up her Anna EP with a gorgeous new rendition of Ricky Manning’s viral ballad, “Someone Else & Jesus,” available everywhere today. After the original shook TikTok and racked up millions of streams for its raw, chest-aching honesty, Dasha felt pulled to give the song a fresh emotional lens from the perspective of the female in the failed relationship. The result? A duet that hits even deeper.
Take a listen here.
