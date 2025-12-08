New Music this Week- December 8, 2025

3 Elizabeth Nichols

Fast-rising Country newcomer Elizabeth Nichols once again calls it like she sees it with today’s releases of her new single “Oh The Things Men Do,” out now.

“We had a lot of laughs in the writers’ room swapping stories about some of the tactics we’ve seen men employ to try and charm women. We set out to turn that conversation into a song that reflected how baffling and amusing we found their see-through and predictable maneuvers. However, the more I thought about it, there are a lot of young girls out there that probably don’t have the same perspective and I hope this song teaches them not to be fooled by charm that is all show and no substance and not to fall for empty gestures dressed up as romance,” said Elizabeth Nichols.

Take a listen here.