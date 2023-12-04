New Music this Week- December 4, 2023

1 Allie Colleen – Jay Allen

Country artists Allie Colleen and Jay Allen have joined forces to deliver a haunting and captivating rendition of the Christmas classic, “O Holy Night.” The eagerly awaited holiday track promises to be a highlight of this year’s holiday music offerings.

“Honestly, I’ve never really crossed my mind to put out a Christmas song before because I just wasn’t sure how well my sound would represent a Christmas song, but when Jay Allen was kind enough to ask me to record a Christmas song with the intent of showcasing our haunting side, I was very excited. I could not be more proud of how this project turned out, nonetheless how it represents our individual sounds.”

Take a listen here.