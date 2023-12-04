New Music this Week- December 4, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week. Some from artists you might be familiar with and others you might want to explore.
1Allie Colleen – Jay Allen
Country artists Allie Colleen and Jay Allen have joined forces to deliver a haunting and captivating rendition of the Christmas classic, “O Holy Night.” The eagerly awaited holiday track promises to be a highlight of this year’s holiday music offerings.
“Honestly, I’ve never really crossed my mind to put out a Christmas song before because I just wasn’t sure how well my sound would represent a Christmas song, but when Jay Allen was kind enough to ask me to record a Christmas song with the intent of showcasing our haunting side, I was very excited. I could not be more proud of how this project turned out, nonetheless how it represents our individual sounds.”
Take a listen here.
2Wyatt Flores
This newcomer to country music has a lot of people talking. Flores just released an EP Life Lesson, the video for the title track has almost 100K views in a short time. If you like Zach Bryan, you will like Flores as well.
Take a listen here.
3Jordyn Shellhart
Nashville singer / songwriter Jordyn Shellhart is inviting fans to get cozy with her this holiday season with the release of her new Christmas EP, Cross-Legged By The Fireplace.
“I made this EP for people who want their Christmas music to sound like mulling spices, watching snow fall gently with a single deer in the distance or sitting cross-legged by fireplaces,” shares Shellhart. “I hope this EP serves to enhance those specific activities this holiday season.”
Take a listen here.
4Logan Mize
Kansas-raised artist Logan Mize adds his Heartland-brand of country-rock to seven holiday classics and three new original songs on his first-ever holiday album titled ‘A Very Merry Christmas.’
Take a listen here.
5Bryan Ruby
On the rise, country singer-songwriter Bryan Ruby added guest vocals to the holiday single, “Small Town Christmas” released on Nov. 24 by Illinois-based River Road Trio. Singing lead vocals was Jonelle Carter, the holiday tune offers listeners a sparkling holiday gift wrapped up in the simple charm of the Midwest.
Take a listen here.
6Tiffany
Legendary pop star and 80’s icon TIFFANY is releasing her new Christmas single, “Angels All Around.” The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has been writing and recording for years and recently opened her own studio Red Rancho with UK Producer Mark Alberici.
”Angels All Around’ is a song that is inspired by fans who reached out to me during covid, who were feeling lost and alone,” says TIFFANY. “I wrote this song to connect to them and to hopefully inspire them during the holiday season and beyond. I believe there are angels all around guiding us and looking over us, especially through the bad times and things we don’t understand.”
Take a listen here.
7Chayce Beckham
American Idol winner Chayce Beckham – who just made his Grand Ole Opry debut and wrapped Luke Bryan’s Country On and Farm Tours – today releases “This Ol’ Rodeo” via 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records, ahead of his show at NFR’s “Rodeo World 2023” on December 10 at Resorts World Las Vegas.
“‘This Ol’ Rodeo’ is a song I’m excited to have out,” says Chayce. “It’s inspired by a close friend of mine. This one’s for all the cowboys and cowgirls out there, literally and figuratively. This song is about taking on something that might be a little bit wilder than you, trying to hang on, and loving it through the wins and losses whether it loves you back or not.”
Take a listen here.
8Uncle Kracker
Uncle Kracker unveils his interpretation of the timeless Christmas tune “Frosty the Snowman,” today. Renowned for his diverse and multi-platinum successes, Uncle Kracker injects his lively personality into this merry rendition. To add a heartwarming touch, he enlisted the musical talents of his children, Miles and Ford, who joined him in the studio for this family-friendly melody.
Take a listen here.
9TobyMac
TobyMac has released a brand new Christmas track, “Christmas Hits Different,” featuring Tasha Layton. This is TobyMac’s first Christmas track since his 2017 Christmas album ‘Light Of Christmas,’ which features his top-streamed Christmas single “Light Of Christmas (feat. Owl City).
Take a listen here.