New Music this Week-December 22, 2025

1 Hayden Coffman

Country singer-songwriter Hayden Coffman releases his new single, “Fit For A King,” out today. Arriving on the heels of his breakout hit “Better Off” earning RIAA Gold certification, Coffman continues to prove he’s carving out his own lane as one of country music’s most exciting independent voices.

“It felt like the right time for me to lean into a sexier love song — especially since I just got married. When we got into the writing room, we knew we wanted something high-energy, not a ballad, with a chorus that still hit like a banger. The guitars create this spooky, suspenseful build before the chorus comes in like a freight train. I can’t wait to play this one live, and I hope people send it to their significant other and turn it into a hell of a date-night song,” says Hayden.

Take a listen here.