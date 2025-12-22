New Music this Week-December 22, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Hayden Coffman
Country singer-songwriter Hayden Coffman releases his new single, “Fit For A King,” out today. Arriving on the heels of his breakout hit “Better Off” earning RIAA Gold certification, Coffman continues to prove he’s carving out his own lane as one of country music’s most exciting independent voices.
“It felt like the right time for me to lean into a sexier love song — especially since I just got married. When we got into the writing room, we knew we wanted something high-energy, not a ballad, with a chorus that still hit like a banger. The guitars create this spooky, suspenseful build before the chorus comes in like a freight train. I can’t wait to play this one live, and I hope people send it to their significant other and turn it into a hell of a date-night song,” says Hayden.
2Jacob Hackworth
Chart-topping hitmaker Jacob Hackworth today releases his third single as an artist “Bad As I Do.” The aching ballad finds a rough and tumble troublemaker with a soft spot, yearning to the point of destruction. Led by a lonesome acoustic guitar, the song’s somber tone builds until angelic harmonies and dynamic contemporary beats drop in the chorus.
3Austin Micheal
Rising country artist Austin Michael releases his new track “Why Not Whiskey.” “Why Not Whiskey” wears the scars of heartbreak with a honky-tonk heartbeat, pairing traditional country swing with a timeless, barroom sound. It traces a familiar attempt to outrun a shattered relationship.
4Brett Young
Brett Young is closing out the year with an early Christmas gift for fans, officially releasing his cover of Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.” Putting his own signature swagger on one of 2025’s biggest songs and a chart-topping fan favorite.
5Claire Guerreso
Singer-Songwriter Claire Guerreso is thrilled to release her new single “I Won’t Give Up” that is out now on all platforms.
Claire says, “I wrote ‘I Won’t Give Up’ as a mantra of determination through hardship after losing someone very special to me. It feels right to be releasing it now before the holidays when life can feel extra heavy. This song is for anyone who’s facing or has faced hard moments and could use a reminder of their own strength. It carries the same heart as my song ‘Ashes,’ and I truly hope it resonates with you.”
