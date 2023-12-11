New Music this Week- December 11, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen this week. Some are from artists you may know and others you might want to explore.
1Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis, the South Carolina-born and Nashville-based songwriter is thrilled to share his newest single “L-O-V-E.” Davis has spent two decades leaving his mark onstage, on record, and in the writing room. He’s a critically acclaimed solo artist. A road warrior.
Take a listen here.
2Diplo & Maren Morris
Grammy-winning artists Diplo and Maren Morris share a new track, “42.” Co-written by Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber), the new song marks the first collaboration between the two global superstars, who have long been searching for an opportunity to work together.
Take a listen here.
3Mary McGuiness
Critically acclaimed artist Mary McGuinness has released her latest single, “Touchstone.” Off her forthcoming album, Shadowcatcher, the new song delves into the profound themes of finding solace and comfort.
Take a listen here.
4Austin Williams
19-year-old Nashville native Austin Williams releases his new song “Here We Go Again,” building off his fast rise to success from a Top 10 debut on iTunes’ all-genre chart to debuting in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and more. New to the music scene this year, Williams’ songs have already amassed 23 million streams.
Take a listen here.
5Billy Strings
“Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” a new 38-minute live performance from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings, is out now.The video showcases Strings’ electric concerts, which he’ll continue to perform through next spring with his extensive headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) on February 23-24.
Take a listen here.
6Dylan Schneider
Dylan Schneider performed his heart-wrenching and autobiographical “Daddy Drinks Whiskey” for the first-time ever in the Grand Ole Opry’s sacred circle, delivering an emotionally charged debut to a packed-out audience. Now, it’s been released.
Take a listen here.
7Jerrod Nieman
Jerrod Niemann has delivered a dynamic blend of contemporary country with a touch of traditional roots on his cover of the time-honored seasonal standard, “Jingle Bell Rock.” The popular song is featured on a collection of classic holiday song covers promoted by Duke Spirits known for crafting award-winning ultra-premium bourbon, rye, and tequila, is an artisan distiller dedicated to preserving the legacy of American icon John Wayne.
Take a listen here.
8Britti
Britti — the new Easy Eye Sound voice channeling her singular and effervescent spirit through the rich musical traditions of her New Orleans community — releases the latest preview of Hello, I’m Britti (out Feb 2), her forthcoming debut album produced and co-written by Dan Auerbach.
Pairing bright trills a la childhood favorite Dolly Parton and shimmering lead guitar, the new track “Keep Running” is a moment of clarity and a recognition that one can’t keep running from their problems forever.
Take a listen here.
9Caroline Jones
Country artist and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones released the official video for her hit track, “Lawless” off her recently released third studio album Homesite. The video was shot while Caroline was on a bus ride between Ventura, California, where she was opening for Lukas Nelson, and a Zac Brown Band show in Las Vegas. In true rock star and Caroline fashion, she turned to Google Maps to find a state park that captured the song’s opening lyric “caught between forever and a wasteland,” pulled the tour bus over, hopped off in a sparkly silver number and shot the video in a couple of hours.
Take a listen here.