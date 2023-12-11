New Music this Week- December 11, 2023

8 Britti

Britti — the new Easy Eye Sound voice channeling her singular and effervescent spirit through the rich musical traditions of her New Orleans community — releases the latest preview of Hello, I’m Britti (out Feb 2), her forthcoming debut album produced and co-written by Dan Auerbach.

Pairing bright trills a la childhood favorite Dolly Parton and shimmering lead guitar, the new track “Keep Running” is a moment of clarity and a recognition that one can’t keep running from their problems forever.

Take a listen here.