New Music this Week-August 7, 2023

4 Ghost Hounds

photo by Jay Arcansalin

Ghost Hounds have released their blues-rock-fueled album First Last Time via Gibson Records. The 10-track album features singles “Last Train To Nowhere,” “Make It Shake,” and “Dirty Angel.”

On creating the album, Ghost Hounds explain, “As a band, it was kind of amazing how dialed in we were recording First Last Time. Thomas writes the songs and really leans on his ability to create characters and narratives in his head, then he tells that person’s story through song. Sometimes, when recording, he’d bring in ideas and we sat with them for a while, like ‘Last Train To Nowhere.’ We spent quite a bit of time on that one to convey the emotion and story just right because it felt special. Others that we’re excited for you to hear really came together in a fun and collaborative way, like ‘Dirty Angel’ and ‘Let’s Sleep on it Together.’ They’ve got distinct vibes that showcase the variety of our sound. We’re extremely proud of this record.”

Take a listen here.