New Music this Week-August 7, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Izzy Bizu
“‘Flower Power’ is a song I wrote about trying things for the first time, feeling liberated, feeling the energy of others and trusting in them to take me on adventures I’d never forget,” shares Izzy on the new single. “Hope you enjoy this little piece of my story, big love.”
Take a listen here.
2Adam Warner
Country Rocker, Songwriter and Marine Veteran Adam Warner releases the highly-anticipated video for his popular single “The Farmer.” The music video was filmed on three large farms to include Acres of Grace Farm in Red Boiling Springs TN and the other two near Adam’s hometown of Lawrenceville IL – Thompson Farm and Ivers Farm.
Take a listen here.
3Oak Ridge Boys/Alabama
It’s history in the making. For the first time ever, iconic country music groups The Oak Ridge Boys and ALABAMA have recorded together in-studio. “Jesus and John Wayne,” a new collaborative effort from two of the biggest bands in country music history, pays tribute to gospel music’s most legendary husband/wife songwriting duo, Bill and Gloria Gaither.
Take a listen here.
4Ghost Hounds
photo by Jay Arcansalin
Ghost Hounds have released their blues-rock-fueled album First Last Time via Gibson Records. The 10-track album features singles “Last Train To Nowhere,” “Make It Shake,” and “Dirty Angel.”
On creating the album, Ghost Hounds explain, “As a band, it was kind of amazing how dialed in we were recording First Last Time. Thomas writes the songs and really leans on his ability to create characters and narratives in his head, then he tells that person’s story through song. Sometimes, when recording, he’d bring in ideas and we sat with them for a while, like ‘Last Train To Nowhere.’ We spent quite a bit of time on that one to convey the emotion and story just right because it felt special. Others that we’re excited for you to hear really came together in a fun and collaborative way, like ‘Dirty Angel’ and ‘Let’s Sleep on it Together.’ They’ve got distinct vibes that showcase the variety of our sound. We’re extremely proud of this record.”
Take a listen here.
5Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes today released a new version of, “Hold On,” which also features Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance, a co-writer on the track. Produced by Dave Cobb, the song was written by Vance and Ilsey Juber.
“‘Hold On’ has become one of my favorite songs on the (upcoming) album,” said Grimes. “Foy Vance is one of my favorite current songwriters and although he and I couldn’t get together in person, I knew I wanted him to be a part of this album. He had this song that had not been cut and I immediately fell in love with the words; I felt so connected to it. It’s a familiar feeling, the fear of falling too deeply for someone because you could ultimately get hurt. I think it’s a universal feeling for anyone who has had their heart broken.”
Take a listen here.
6Mason Ramsey
16-year-old Country phenom, Mason Ramsey releases his latest offering “She Got It Outta Me,” produced by Aaron Eshuis and written by Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton, Liz Rose, and Tofer Brown – available everywhere today (8/4) via Atlantic Records. “She Got It Outta Me” follows “Reasons To Come Home,” Ramsey’s first new release since 2019.
Take a listen here.
7Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile’s new rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile, is out today and featured on the new version of the Barbie movie soundtrack: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition). Produced by Carlile, who plays guitar, piano, keys, banjo and moog on the track, “Closer To Fine” also features special guest musicians Matt Chamberlain (drums) and Dave Mackay (keys).
Take a listen here.
8Vince Gill/Paul Franklin
“With this record, Vince Gill and Paul Franklin have taken their admiration for Ray Price to the next level, with one of the finest true-country tributes of all time,” states country music icon Bill Anderson in the liner notes for Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys.
Now, 10 years after the release of Bakersfield, their ringing homage to the music created by Buck Owens and Merle Haggard and their bands, Gill and steel guitar wizard Franklin are back in the re-discovery lane with Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys, now available everywhere.
Take a listen here.