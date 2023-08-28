New Music this Week-August 28, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from familiar artists and others are artist you might want to explore.
1Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw releases his highly anticipated new album Standing Room Only on August 25, 2023 via Big Machine Records. Standing Room Only features 13 brand-new tracks and was produced by McGraw and his longtime producing partner Byron Gallimore. McGraw also announced a new tour, stopping in Nashville on April 25, 2024.
Take a listen here.
2Zach Bryan
A new self titled album was released on Friday. This album features The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, and War & Treaty. For those headed to Pilgrimage, both Zac Bryan and The Lumineers are scheduled to perform; perhaps we can hear the duet at the festival.
Take a listen here.
3Seth Glier
Seth Glier, the GRAMMY-nominated and five-time Independent Music Award winning singer-songwriter who also serves as a Cultural Diplomat for the US State Department has returned with a timely call to action in his new single, “Rise” -a track that serves as a battle cry for protecting our land and rivers by rewilding and restoring the ecosystem that supports us all.
Take a listen here.
4Alex Miller
You might remember Alex Miller from American Idol in 2019, the country crooner is releasing new music. The latest streaming track from the EP, “Every Time I Reach For You,” written by Miller and Salley, opens with a searing steel guitar that recalls the whistle of a midnight train, while a wistful fiddle fans the flames of despair.
Take a listen here.
5Boy Named Banjo
The Nashville-native band just released a new single “Lonely In This Town” which arrives with a music video that finds them on a reflective late-night car ride.
“I’ve always felt like ‘Lonely In This Town’ is best enjoyed driving with the windows down in your car,” shares banjo player Barton Davies. “The music feels uplifting and euphoric with the three-part harmonies and steady groove, but then the lyrics come in and give the complete opposite vibe. It’s almost like you’re lonely but you’re happy about it. I love that duality in the song.”
Take a listen here.
6Alana Springsteen
Alana Springsteen releases her anticipated and groundbreaking debut album TWENTY SOMETHING. Made up of three fully realized and fearlessly honest installments – Messing It Up, Figuring It Out, and Getting It Right. See Springsteen at Exit/In in October.
Take a listen here.
7Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has released her new song and video, “Used To Be Young.” In talking about “Used To Be Young,” Miley says in a release, “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”
Take a listen here.
8Tyler Childers
“In Your Love” is the lead single from Childers’ anticipated new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which will be released September 8.
Take a listen here.