New Music this Week-August 28, 2023

5 Boy Named Banjo

The Nashville-native band just released a new single “Lonely In This Town” which arrives with a music video that finds them on a reflective late-night car ride.

“I’ve always felt like ‘Lonely In This Town’ is best enjoyed driving with the windows down in your car,” shares banjo player Barton Davies. “The music feels uplifting and euphoric with the three-part harmonies and steady groove, but then the lyrics come in and give the complete opposite vibe. It’s almost like you’re lonely but you’re happy about it. I love that duality in the song.”

