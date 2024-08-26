New Music this Week- August 26, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll revealed the highly-anticipated follow-up album to his record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, which will be released on October 11th. Named Beautifully Broken after his upcoming headlining tour set to launch August 27th, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year’s current Top 15 hit “I Am Not Okay,” fan-favorite track “Liar,” and newly released track “Get By,” which was recently selected by ESPN as the 2024 College Football Season anthem.
Take a listen here.
2Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton sets her new album House On Fire for Sept. 27 via Capitol Records Nashville. The 12-track sophomore album, co-written entirely by Guyton, follows her stunning, ground-breaking 2021 debut, Remember Her Name. Ahead of the album, Guyton released “My Side of the Country.”
Take a listen here.
3Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett celebrates the release of ABOUT A WOMAN, his highly anticipated seventh studio album via The Valory Music Co. The new collection showcases the hitmaker’s signature style while exploring new genre boundaries.
Take a listen here.
4Lainey Wilson
Whirlwind, the highly anticipated new album from Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and musician Lainey Wilson, is out now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.
“Whirlwind is kind of the Western sister of Bell Bottom Country,” says Wilson. “Since that album, I have gotten to experience so many new things and meet folks from different walks of life. Because of that, I’ve become a better songwriter, and I have more understanding. I feel like I’ve truly stepped into what it is that I’m called to be doing. Ironically, I found my path within all the craziness—and that’s the whirlwind.”
Take a listen here.
5Billy Strings
singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings released his epic new song, “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe in You,” alongside an accompanying music video.
Take a listen here.
6Sierra Hull
SIERRA HULL, the 2x GRAMMY-nominated and 6x International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winning artist, has released an inspired and introspective rendition of “Mad World,” originally from the new wave group Tears for Fears.
Take a listen here.
7Trey Calloway
Award-winning artist Trey Calloway is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, “Backroad Believer.” Co-written by Trey Calloway, Steven Cade, and Andrea Renfree, this upbeat, rock-infused country track delivers an electrifying mix of positivity and spirituality.
Take a listen here.
8Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders shares his project ‘Relapse’ via Warner Records. Zeiders’ new 10-track project is an abstract of intoxicating love, betrayal and heartbreak. The project features recent standout singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse,” which has already amassed more than 43.3M US streams since its June release.
Take a listen here.
