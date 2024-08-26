New Music this Week- August 26, 2024

4 Lainey Wilson

Whirlwind, the highly anticipated new album from Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and musician Lainey Wilson, is out now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

“Whirlwind is kind of the Western sister of Bell Bottom Country,” says Wilson. “Since that album, I have gotten to experience so many new things and meet folks from different walks of life. Because of that, I’ve become a better songwriter, and I have more understanding. I feel like I’ve truly stepped into what it is that I’m called to be doing. Ironically, I found my path within all the craziness—and that’s the whirlwind.”

