New Music this Week- August 19, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Post Malone
Post Malone released his country album F-1 Trillion this week. The anticipated album features Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Hardy, Ernest, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Sierra Ferrell, and Billy Strings.
Take a listen here.
2Devon Allman
Devon Allman, is thrilled to unleash Miami Moon, Allman’s first solo LP in 8 years is out everywhere today via his own, Create Records.
For the album, Allman put together one of the finest studio bands in recent history featuring George Porter JR. (The Meters) on bass, Ivan Neville (Keith Richards, Dumpstaphunk) on keyboards, Adam Deitch (Lettuce) on drums, Karl Denson (The Rolling Stones) on saxophone, and Jackson Stokes on guitar. Allman will perform at the Ryman this December.
Take a listen here.
3Preston James
The Cheatham County native—who was offered his first publishing deal at 18—has announced himself to the Row, signing with publishers King Pen Music and Warner Chappell Music and inking a booking deal with The Neal Agency. James released his single “Fences,” a classic boy-chases-girl song.
Take a listen here.
4Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne—the celebrated Grammy award winner—returns from a 4-year LP hiatus today with his anticipated ninth studio album Long Way Home, releasing via the highly independent artist’s newly created label Liula Records. See LaMontagne at FirstBank Amphitheater this October.
Take a listen here.
5Josh Turner
Josh Turner released his 10th studio album today, This Country Music Thing. Produced by Kenny Greenberg, Turner wrote or co-wrote three of the eleven tracks on the album. Turner also released a video for “Two Steppin’ On The Moon.” When he was recording the song and developed the concept with long-time friend/producer, Peter Zavadil. It features several of Turner’s friends, all of whom have recorded songs featuring a moon including Randy Travis (“Honky Tonk Moon”); The Gatlin Brothers (“Talkin’ To The Moon”); John Anderson (“Mississippi Moon”); Marty Raybon of Shenandoah (“The Moon Over Georgia”); as well as Mark Narmore (writer of “The Moon Over Georgia”) and long-time producer Kenny Greenberg.
Take a listen here.
6Lauren Daigle
Two-time GRAMMY Award Winner and multi-platinum selling performing artist Lauren Daigle has released her much anticipated live album, Sessions. Recorded in front of a limited audience, the 8-tracks highlight the beauty in the songcraft and purity of Daigle vocal prowess.
Take a listen here.
7Muscadine Bloodline
Muscadine Bloodline, the country music duo of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, released their highly anticipated new album, The Coastal Plain. The Coastal Plain is the duo’s fourth studio album released on Stancaster Music via Thirty Tigers.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter