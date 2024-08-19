New Music this Week- August 19, 2024

2 Devon Allman

Devon Allman, is thrilled to unleash Miami Moon, Allman’s first solo LP in 8 years is out everywhere today via his own, Create Records.

For the album, Allman put together one of the finest studio bands in recent history featuring George Porter JR. (The Meters) on bass, Ivan Neville (Keith Richards, Dumpstaphunk) on keyboards, Adam Deitch (Lettuce) on drums, Karl Denson (The Rolling Stones) on saxophone, and Jackson Stokes on guitar. Allman will perform at the Ryman this December.

