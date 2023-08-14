New Music this Week-August 14, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week, some from familiar artists and others are artist you might want to explore.
1Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan releases a new song “Southern and Slow” today across all digital platforms. “Southern and Slow,” the third song off a forthcoming album, was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.
“‘Southern and Slow’ reflects on simple times,” said Luke. “Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn’t get much country’er than that. Let’s slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever.”
Take a listen here.
2Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood releases brand new track “Give Her That” today. Written by Underwood with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughan, “Give Her That” appears on the Deluxe Edition of Underwood’s critically acclaimed Denim & Rhinestones album. Physical and digital pre-order for the Sept. 22.
Take a listen here.
3Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and songstress FIREROSE unleash their Diane Warren-penned power ballad, “Plans,” available everywhere today. Released through Damon Elliott’s Kind Music Group, Cyrus and FIREROSE will premiere the song at the Grand Ole Opry over the weekend.
Take a listen here.
4Mark Taylor
After getting off the road playing major country festival bills this year as well as receiving over 123K streams just on Spotify for his critically-acclaimed single Dust Off That Dirt, new country artist Mark Taylor drops an acoustic version for the fans. Dust Off That Dirt – Acoustic as well as the original version is available to stream everywhere digitally.
Take a listen here.
5Matt Jordan
Country / Heartland Rock artist and songwriter Matt Jordan releases his new single “Steering Wheel” available now. The single, written by Jordan and Jarrett Hartness, is the third single off Jordan’s upcoming project.
In the story behind-the-song, Matt Jordan, who often describes himself as restless and ready for the next thing, says the single was written with his young son in mind.
Take a listen here.
6HunterGirl
7Charles Esten
Charles Esten will release a new album in January 2024. You can hear a sneak peek with “Down the Road” with Eric Paslay out now.
A jangling Country rocker with adrenaline coursing through its veins, the Esten, Paslay, and Dylan Altman-penned propulsive track pairs its never-give-up theme with a blast of supreme sonic confidence. Boasting a relentless pulse, 1000-watt guitar riffs, and an uplifting, bring-it-on vocal blend, Esten and Paslay swap encouraging lines about chasing dreams and staying the course, no matter what comes
Take a listen here.
8Cody Johnson
9McBride & The Ride
Affirming it is indeed “Cool To Be Country,” ACM and CMA Nominated trio, McBride & The Ride, officially return with their new EP, Marlboros & Avon. Tight 3-part harmonies and driving grooves abound on this long awaited 5-song project featuring all three original members Terry McBride (lead vocals/bass), Ray Herndon (vocals/guitar), and Billy Thomas (vocals/drums) for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Take a listen here.