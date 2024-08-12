New Music this Week- August 12. 2024

5 Randy Houser- Riley Green

As he gears up for the kickoff to his co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Justin Moore next month, multi-Platinum artist Randy Houser is joined by Riley Green for “Rub A Little Dirt On It,” an anthem of resilience and finding solace in the simple pleasures of life and a fan-favorite track from his album Note To Self.

“I thought Riley’s voice would be perfect for ‘Rub A Little Dirt On It,’” shares Houser. “He has a down-to-earth quality that really matches the spirit of this song.”

Take a listen here.