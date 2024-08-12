New Music this Week- August 12. 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Little Big Town
As part of their blockbuster 25th anniversary celebration, multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – excitedly present their first-ever career-spanning Greatest Hits album available now. The band will be at Bridgestone Arena on December 13th.
Take a listen here.
2Iam Tongi
“American Idol” Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi releases new track, “Road to Hana” out now. Co-written by Tongi, the song is a love letter to the islands where he grew up.
Take a listen here.
3Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini, a 30-something who never stops, inspiration is never hard to come by. Having created a deep dialogue with her fans, a lot has happened since the GRAMMY-nominated Rolling Up The Welcome Mat and Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good). Another look at the Patterns album to released later this year is “Sorry, Mom.”
Take a listen here.
4Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year with 24 Billion global streams, is set to release his eighth studio album on September 27, Mind Of A Country Boy. To celebrate the announcement Luke is releasing “Closing Time In California.”
Take a listen here.
5Randy Houser- Riley Green
As he gears up for the kickoff to his co-headlining Country Round Here Tonight Tour with Justin Moore next month, multi-Platinum artist Randy Houser is joined by Riley Green for “Rub A Little Dirt On It,” an anthem of resilience and finding solace in the simple pleasures of life and a fan-favorite track from his album Note To Self.
“I thought Riley’s voice would be perfect for ‘Rub A Little Dirt On It,’” shares Houser. “He has a down-to-earth quality that really matches the spirit of this song.”
Take a listen here.
6Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett is sharing another new track “After All the Bars Are Closed,” a captivating country-soul jam from his upcoming album ABOUT A WOMAN, set to drop on August 23 via The Valory Music Co.
Take a listen here.
7Drake White
Drake White releases “Faith,” a plaintive, Blues-and-Gospel-tinged plea of a new single. Co-written by White alongside celebrated songwriter Jonathan Singleton, “Faith” finds the always vulnerable musician peeling back emotional layers like never before. “I’ve been one headlight flying/Down the midnight highway/And trying not to look behind me/At the roads I didn’t take/Cause the one I’m on/Is the one I’m on tonight,” White sings atop a moving Gospel choir, as a Bluesy electric guitar crescendos near the song’s climax.
Take a listen here.
8Carrie Underwood – Papa Roach
Carrie Underwood, the newly announced American Idol judge, unites with Rock icons Papa Roach on a new recording of their multi-format hit single “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)”.
The dynamic duet was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and continues the mission of the California band to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, alongside partner organization(s) the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), who will receive royalties generated from both artists from the song, in perpetuity. The release will also raise awareness for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States and Canada.
Take a listen here.
