New Music this Week- April 6, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Dan + Shay
3x GRAMMY® Award-Winning global superstars Dan + Shay released their most personal work to date with the global premiere of their new single, “Say So.” The track serves as a stark, hope-filled reminder of the critical importance of mental health awareness and community support.
“‘Say So’ is a reminder that no matter what you are going through, you don’t have to go through it alone,” they shared. “We wrote this song from a very personal place and could not be prouder to stand behind the message.”
Take a listen here.
249 Winchester
Acclaimed alt-country band 49 Winchester returns today with the powerful new single, “Slowly,” the latest preview from their forthcoming album Change of Plans, out May 15 via Lucille Records / MCA.
Take a listen here.
3Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, Red Bird. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the 10-track project marks Grimes’ most fully realized musical statement to date – a deeply personal body of work rooted in storytelling, restraint, and emotional clarity.
Take a listen here.
4Ella Langley
Ella Langley has premiered the official video for her hit single “Choosin’ Texas.” Langley leads the story onscreen alongside Luke Grimes and Ava Phillippe, with special appearances woven throughout from Miranda Lambert and Kaitlin Butts. From respected rodeo figures to homegrown artists, including members of Texas A&M’s Aggie Wranglers dance team, the video captures the spirit of the Lone Star State with a lived-in authenticity, set against a honky tonk buzzing with two-step, live music, and longnecks of Jack Daniel’s and Shiner Bock.
Take a listen here.
5Thelma & James
Thelma & James release “Alternate Ending.” “We wrote this song in our home studio,” Thelma & James share. “We were talking about how there is always two ways things can play out. The truth and the alternate ending. I think Maggie [Chapman] actually said that exact sentence. And the song started from there. We debuted it last weekend on the Luke Combs tour for a stadium full of people!”
Take a listen here.
6The Main Street Country EP
Main Street, U.S.A. meets Music City with the release of Disney’s Main Street Country. The five-song EP brings together award‑winning artists to reimagine iconic Disney songs with a modern country twist. Following the success of the pop punk Disney cover album, A Whole New Sound, this latest installment in the Mickey & Friends music series features country stars, including Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Restless Road, Dasha, Maddie & Tae, and BRELAND.
Take a listen here.
7Danielle Bradbury
Danielle Bradbery releases her new single, “Cowgirl’s Prayer,” via The Core Records today, unveiling a deeply personal new track that reflects on faith, growth and finding strength in uncertain moments.
Take a listen here.
8Walker Montgomery
Red Street Records’ newest Country signee, Walker Montgomery, released his latest single, “Saving The Honky Tonks.” As an ode to the classic honky tonks, with their dusty dance floors and traditional country songs.
Take a listen here.
9Josh Ross
Josh Ross releases “Give ‘Er Hell”, a gritty, no-holds-barred anthem that pairs his heart-on-his-sleeve songwriting and warm vocal rasp with his dark modern country edge. Co-penned by Ross and Mason Thornley and produced by longtime collaborator Matt Geroux.
Take a listen here.
10George Birge
Nashville artist-songwriter George Birge is left hung up on the mystery of an all-time high in the stormy new power ballad, “Whatever That Was.”
“Whatever That Was” finds Birge stuck on a memory and yearning for a feeling lost long ago.
“I wrote ‘Whatever That Was’ in the living room of my house on acoustic guitar with a couple of my best friends, Michael Tyler and Ray Fulcher,” Birge shares.
Take a listen here.
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