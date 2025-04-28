New Music this Week- April 28, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Maddie Riccardo
Nashville-based singer/songwriter Maddie Riccardo kicks off 2025 with the release of her evocative single, “Barstool”, out now. A bittersweet country anthem steeped in melancholic twang and laced with radio-ready hooks, the track captures the ache of dating in a town where the whiskey flows easier than commitment.
2Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis announces his next album, Learn The Hard Way, to be released on August 15 via MCA Nashville. Jordan releases the title track “Learn The Hard Way” today (4/25). Listen here. Learn The Hard Way comes on the heels of Jordan’s recent tour announcement for the Ain’t Enough Road Tour set to kick off fall of 2025.
3Tucker Wetmore
Tucker Wetmore steps into the spotlight with a 19-track collection for his debut album What Not To. “This album holds the lessons I have learned, am still learning, and knowing me… a few I’ll need to re-learn along the way,” admits Wetmore. “I’ve spent my life learning what not to do, and – thanks to you – I’ve had the opportunity to turn some of those experiences into songs. Thanks for getting on this wild ride with me. I hope you enjoy this as much as I do. I love you all.”
4Ian Tongi
“American Idol” Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi, releases new track, “Sunshine,” today via 19 Recordings ahead of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Written by Tongi along with Tyler Cain and Johnny Reid, the song finds Tongi basking in positivity and feel-good warmth with a fusion of country and reggae sounds offering a dose of sonic Vitamin D to match his Hawaiian home. Tongi will perform at Geodis Park on May 10th at the Nashville SC halftime.
5Conner Smith-Dylan Marlowe
Conner Smith and Dylan Marlowe team up for “Country in the Clouds” a feel-good, heartfelt song. The two artists have been teasing the song on social media, it’s the first time they have collaborated.
6Lanie Gardner
Named a “2025 Artist to Watch” by the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music, Lanie Gardner – who has toured with the Jonas Brothers and Jelly Roll – drops the vocally and lyrically stunning “Concrete Cowboy.”
7John Morgan
John Morgan releases his highly anticipated debut album, Carolina Blue, featuring his first #1 on country radio as an artist – “Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean).”
“To say this album has been a long time coming would be an understatement,” shares John. “Some of these songs are more than four and five years old. I wrote most when I first moved to town in 2020, so they’ve stood the test of time in my book. Carolina Blue is a testament to my home state of North Carolina and all the hard working, good people who’ve been a part of my journey. This project shows who I am as a person and artist, and I hope people can see themselves in the songs too.
