New Music this Week- April 22, 2024

Meet the latest iteration of Twitty and Lynn. Fifty years ago, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn—arguably the greatest country duet partners of all time—were in the midst of racking up 12 Top 10 hits, five #1 singles and four #1 albums, alongside solo careers that would see them become the country artist with the most #1s (at that time) and the most awarded female country artist, respectively.

Now, the torch has been passed to a new generation. On April 20, 2024—Conway and Loretta’s grandchildren, Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn, will release their first full-length album, Cookin’ Up Lovin’—a 12-song compilation that includes three covers of duets made famous by their “Poppy” and “Memaw” and seven originals written with top country songwriters.

