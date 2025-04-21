New Music this Week- April 21, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley returns to his bluegrass-tinged roots with the release of “Well Well Whiskey.” The song finds Bentley face-to-face with the bottle and all the trouble it brings with a foot-stomping beat and standout solo from acclaimed guitarist Bryan Sutton.
“When I first heard ‘Well Well Whiskey,’ it made me think of my UP ON THE RIDGE album, which leaned heavily on the power of acoustic instruments. I heard a lot of the same opportunity for the guys in the studio to contribute ideas and collaborate together in the same spirit of that earlier project,” Bentley explains. “There is nothing more fun than turning the musicians loose on a track like this and seeing what they come up with. I definitely see this one making it into our live show this summer.”
Take a listen here.
2Sam Barber
Sam Barber shares his new song, “Man of the Year” — a soul-baring reflection on life’s endless uncertainty and struggle. His first new music since his acclaimed debut album Restless Mind, “Man of the Year” adds a stunning new intensity to his sparse yet powerful sound.
Take a listen here.
3Tayla Lynn
Heart of Texas Records, in collaboration with StarVista Music, announced the release of “Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed,” the latest single from Tayla Lynn’s upcoming album, Singin’ Loretta — a heartfelt tribute to her iconic grandmother, Loretta Lynn.
Lynn shared, “I remember watching an interview once when Memaw was asked ‘how many of those songs are about your husband, Doolittle?’” She said “All of ‘em”, to which the interviewer asked if Papaw ever got mad. She said ‘Oh no honey, he just laughed all the way to the bank.”
Take a listen here.
4Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen is revealing the full tracklist to the robust 37-song project. Featuring collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST, and HARDY, I’m The Problem arrives May 16.
“I Ain’t Comin’ Back (Feat. Post Malone),” is out now, it marks the duo’s second collaboration following the crossover success of “I Had Some Help” last year, which recently topped two billion global streams. Written by Wallen, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith and Ryan Vojtesak, and produced by Joey Moi, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” teases a cheeky play-on-words, as the guy leaves the relationship, vowing never to return: There’s a lot of reasons I ain’t Jesus / But the main one is that I ain’t coming back.
Take a listen here.
5Ashland Craft
Ashland Craft continues to blaze her own trail in country music with the release of her deeply personal new single, “Momma Don’t Pray Like She Used To.”
Written by Ashland Craft, Jess Grommet, Willie Morrison, and Corey Elizabeth Grogan, “Momma Don’t Pray Like She Used To” reflects a softer, more introspective side of Ashland , as she confronts change, nostalgia, and the evolution of faith with raw honesty and grit.
Take a listen here.
6Tony Kamel
Within the first few bars of Tony Kamel’s new album We’re All Gonna Live, the Grammy-nominated musician sets a good-time tone for what’s to come on the next ten songs: finding the bright side of taking life head-on. The album opens with the bouncing country-rock of Kamel’s latest single, “Makin’ It Work,” about pulling things together amidst chaos and uncertainty.
Take a listen here
7Don Louis
Don Louis returns with Liquor Talkin’ Deluxe — adding three new songs and an exciting new collaboration to his genre-bending 2024 country debut.
“When I decided to step into more traditional country, I knew I had to mix it up with my love for R&B. I love George Jones, but I also love to crank some Destiny Child,” says Louis. “I feel like this new music has impacted my growth as an artist and as a man, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear the new songs.”
Take a listen here.
