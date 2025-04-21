New Music this Week- April 21, 2025

1 Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley returns to his bluegrass-tinged roots with the release of “Well Well Whiskey.” The song finds Bentley face-to-face with the bottle and all the trouble it brings with a foot-stomping beat and standout solo from acclaimed guitarist Bryan Sutton.

“When I first heard ‘Well Well Whiskey,’ it made me think of my UP ON THE RIDGE album, which leaned heavily on the power of acoustic instruments. I heard a lot of the same opportunity for the guys in the studio to contribute ideas and collaborate together in the same spirit of that earlier project,” Bentley explains. “There is nothing more fun than turning the musicians loose on a track like this and seeing what they come up with. I definitely see this one making it into our live show this summer.”

Take a listen here.