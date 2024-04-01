New Music this Week- April 1, 2024

Donna Vissman
photo by Jim Wright

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Hixtape Vol. 3

photo from Big Loud

 

Bringing together an ensemble of country music’s biggest stars with the third installment of the HIXTAPE franchise pioneered by Big Loud Records heavy hitter HARDY, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE is out now.
The anticipated project is a tribute to GRAMMY and CMA Award-winning country legend Joe Diffie, released in conjunction with the Diffie estate on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Across 17 reimaginings of Diffie classics, the album features never-before-heard recordings captured in 2006, and one previously unreleased original (“Life Had Plans For Me”) featuring Diffie’s son, Parker.
Take a listen here. 

2Oliver Anthony

photo from Oliver Anthony

Continuing his unique journey, breakout singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony announces that his first studio album, HYMNAL OF A TROUBLED MAN’S MIND, will be independently released this Easter Sunday, March 31. Described by some as a voice from a distant era – one who nevertheless has made a stunning impact on the digital age – the native Virginian who first emerged last fall returns now with entirely self-penned stories from an often unseen side of the American experience.

Take a listen here. 

3Wyatt Ellis- Marty Stuart

photo by Joesph J Cash

14-year-old mandolin phenom Wyatt Ellis released “Blue Smoke,” an instrumental tune penned by Ellis, which features Stuart as a special guest. The song is the latest focus track from his debut album Happy Valley on Ellis’ label, Knee High Records.

Take a listen here. 

4Carin Leon + Leon Bridges

photo by Jesus Fernando Espinoza

Carin León and GRAMMY-award winning R&B artist Leon Bridges are debuting their new single “It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tú),” a groundbreaking collaboration representing an extraordinary crossover between American R&B and música Mexicana.

Take a listen here.

5Dalton Dover

photo by Jim Wright

As he gears up to kick off his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour next week, Dalton Dover delivers his new single via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records with the rollicking “Bury Me In This Bar.”

Take a listen here.

6The Secret Sisters

photo by David McClister
Grammy-nominated duo The Secret Sisters’ new album, Mind, Man, Medicine, is out now. Produced by The Secret Sisters (siblings Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle), John Paul White and Ben Tanner (St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lera Lynn), and recorded mainly at Muscle Shoals’ historic FAME Studios, Mind, Man, Medicine provides an intimate look into the lives of Laura and Lydia these last few years. Across these 11 tracks, the sisters gracefully detail where they are now—a place of peace and calm—and the personal growth and experiences that led them there.
Take a listen here. 

7Sheryl Crow

photo by Dove Shore

Nine-time GRAMMY® AWARD winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow released her 11thfull-length studio album, Evolution, via The Valory Music Group. The album, which features nine new songs, was produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr.).

Evolution features standout tracks “Do It Again,” the sole track on the album produced by John Shanks, and “Digging In The Dirt” featuring Peter Gabriel, which is available exclusively on the digital deluxe version of the album.

Take a listen here. 

 

