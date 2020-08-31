New Music School Opens in Westhaven

A new music school, called Westhaven Conservatory, is now open in Westhaven.

Westhaven Conservatory is owned by Dr. Brett Frey, who is also a resident of the Westhaven community.

Frey, who holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Southern California, moved his family to Franklin in August of 2019.

“My goal when I moved to the Nashville/Franklin was (and still is) to become a studio and touring musician. A couple of months after I moved to Tennessee, I had the great fortune of being hired to perform in a three-night concert with Trisha Yearwood and the Nashville Symphony. My plan is to continue on that same path to perform live and in the studio, but early on in 2020, I was playing around with the idea of opening a music business based around other interests I have.”

The new studio will open at 1008 Westhaven Boulevard in 2021, near Sweethaven and Spectacle Shop.

Until the opening, Frey is offering virtual lessons for those interested in piano, guitar, bass, and voice.

“We will also offer tutoring sessions for students studying Music Theory at the high school & college level or for anyone in the community interested in learning Music Theory and we will also be offering consultations for students who want to study music in college and help them prepare for their applications, their auditions, and college life as a music student in general,” said Frey.

Having a passion for music as well as education, Frey shared what he wants to create with Westhaven Conservatory.

“My desire for the school is to create an environment that sends the message to students and parents that I take music education very seriously. Within that seriousness though also awaits a golden opportunity for a student who wishes to have music in their life, and to have a fun and great experience while doing it. If you have a passion for classical, jazz, pop or even rock n roll, we welcome you to join our school.”

Prospective students interested in lessons can contact by calling 615-861-9850 or email [email protected]

For the latest updates, visit Westhaven Conservatory on Facebook.