New Music for You this Week – September 26, 2022

BoomTown Saints, country music’s rising duo signed to 8 Track Entertainment, is celebrating the release of their inaugural music video, “All Trucks Go To Heaven.”

“This is our first music video, and we are so proud of how it captures the emotion we both feel every time we play the song live,” remarked BoomTown Saints’ Chris Ramos. “It’s a hopeful song and a positive message that we feel most people can relate to.”

