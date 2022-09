New Music for You this Week – September 12, 2022

7 Boy Named Banjo

Boy Named Banjo, releases its latest track today, “Heart in Motion.” The track is the follow-up to last year’s debut major label EP, Circles.

The new track, “Heart in Motion” was written right after the world shut down for Covid, when the band’s first west coast headlining tour was canceled, and they had to travel 34 hours by van back to Nashville on what was the craziest journey ever taken by the group. The entire time, the guys were just wishing they could be home with their loved ones to weather out the storm together. As soon as they got back home to Nashville, the melody and opening line of the chorus, “cause your smile’s about as wide as Texas,” popped into Barton Davies’ head and the next day the song was born with co-writers Jon Sherwood and Oscar Charles. They channeled the feeling of longing for home and put it to the backdrop of the Texas landscape.

Take a listen here.