New Music for You this Week – September 12, 2022

5 Tyler Hubbard

“Everybody Needs a Bar,” co-written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt and Zachary Kale, offers up the idea that everyone needs a place where they can go to relax, meet friends, hear music or fall in love – a place that is welcoming no matter who you are.

Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, “Everybody Needs A Bar” features the house of a local art director, who in years past worked with Tyler on previous videos and wanted to help with this video. The homeowner built the bar himself, spending several days turning his garage into a bar.

